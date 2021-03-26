Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week

03/26/2021 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc in 2019

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

The ride-hailing firm had previously announced the extension of its work-from-home policy until Sept. 13.

The employees returning to office shall adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as requirement of face coverings during the initial reopening phase, maintaining safe distance and wipe down areas such as their desks, Uber said in a statement.

The company also said that employees or those with family members who are sick are required to stay at home.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
