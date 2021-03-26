Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week

The ride-hailing firm had previously announced the extension of its work-from-home policy until Sept. 13.

The employees returning to office shall adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as requirement of face coverings during the initial reopening phase, maintaining safe distance and wipe down areas such as their desks, Uber said in a statement.

The company also said that employees or those with family members who are sick are required to stay at home.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)