Uber: upcoming inclusion on the S&P 500, share price rises
December 04, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
This month, Uber Technologies will join the S&P 500, the benchmark index for U.S. stock-market managers. This is a major achievement for the San Francisco-based technology group, whose share price rose by more than 4% in response to the S&P 500.
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Friday evening that Uber would join the index on Monday December 18, before the opening of trading.
With a gain of 145% this year, the market capitalization of the mobility specialist has reached nearly $123 billion, not far from an all-time high.
This inclusion comes at a time when Uber Technologies has been steadily improving its profitability of late, with the group posting a net profit of $221 million for the third quarter.
The stock was up 4.4% early Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on its platform. The Company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. Mobility also includes activity related to its financial partnership's offerings. Delivery offering allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery as well as other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on its platform, gives carriers upfront, and enables to book a shipment.