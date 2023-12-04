Uber: upcoming inclusion on the S&P 500, share price rises

This month, Uber Technologies will join the S&P 500, the benchmark index for U.S. stock-market managers. This is a major achievement for the San Francisco-based technology group, whose share price rose by more than 4% in response to the S&P 500.



S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Friday evening that Uber would join the index on Monday December 18, before the opening of trading.



With a gain of 145% this year, the market capitalization of the mobility specialist has reached nearly $123 billion, not far from an all-time high.



This inclusion comes at a time when Uber Technologies has been steadily improving its profitability of late, with the group posting a net profit of $221 million for the third quarter.



The stock was up 4.4% early Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.



