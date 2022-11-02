Advanced search
  Uber Technologies, Inc.
    UBER   US90353T1007

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
28.81 USD   -3.16%
06:14pUber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable
RE
04:19pUBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pGlobal markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
Uber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable

11/02/2022 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

LISBON (Reuters) - Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture but that its business model was still "absolutely" unsustainable.

The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July that Uber Technologies Inc broke laws and secretly lobbied politicians as part of an aggressive drive to expand into new markets from 2013 to 2017.

MacGann, who led Uber's lobbying efforts to win over governments, identified himself as the source who leaked the more than 124,000 company files.

He said he decided to speak out because he believed Uber knowingly flouted laws and misled people about the benefits to drivers of the company's gig-economy model.

Uber said in July, in response to the Guardian and Le Monde reports: "We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values."

MacGann said Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, and his executive team "have done a lot of good things, but they have so, so far to go."

Uber representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

"My message to Uber is: 'you've done well, (but) you can do it so much better (because) the current model is absolutely not sustainable,'" MacGann told a news conference during Europe's largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon.

He said Uber recently reiterated that the "core of its business model is independent contractors, since everybody wants to be self-employed, everybody wants flexibility."

However, he said, the facts contradict this view as there are Uber drivers suing the company in various countries to "have a basic minimum of social protection such as sick pay."

"Uber is pumping tens of millions of dollars in Europe, United States, other parts of the world fighting legislation," he said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 744 M - -
Net income 2022 -9 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 903 M 58 903 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Sukumar Rathnam Chief Technology Officer
Sundeep Jain Chief Product Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.05%58 903
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.22%272 897
NETFLIX, INC.-52.40%127 610
AIRBNB, INC.-34.50%69 737
PROSUS N.V.-34.53%64 307
COSTAR GROUP, INC.2.73%33 019