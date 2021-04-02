Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ubiquiti Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/02/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (NYSE: UI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ubiquiti is the subject of an article posted by Krebs on Security on March 30, 2021. The article, titled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic,'" alleges that "now a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." The article quotes a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating: "it was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers" and "the breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk." Based on this news, shares of Ubiquiti fell by more than 7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com 
www.schallfirm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-ubiquiti-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301261449.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
