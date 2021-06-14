Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ubiquiti Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UI   US90353W1036

UBIQUITI INC.

(UI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) and July 19 Deadline

06/14/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investigators of a class action lawsuit against Ubiquiti, Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021 (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.

Ubiquiti develops and markets equipment and technology platforms for high-capacity internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed a data breach to its system in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti’s customers’ systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled “Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach ‘Catastrophic,’” which stated that the Company’s assertion that hackers had only gained unauthorized access to certain of its information hosted by a third-party cloud provider was false and that the Company had been aware since December 2020 that attackers had “administrative access to all Ubiquiti [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including . . . all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 19, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UBIQUITI INC.
12:33pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action..
BU
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
06/11UI INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. I..
BU
06/11UBIQUITI INVESTORS : July 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Conta..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/09UBIQUITI SHAREHOLDERS : July 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Co..
BU
06/07DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
06/04ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline i..
BU
06/02UBIQUITI  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors to Sec..
PR
05/28UBIQUITI  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors Wit..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 904 M - -
Net income 2021 618 M - -
Net Debt 2021 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 143 M 20 143 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart UBIQUITI INC.
Duration : Period :
Ubiquiti Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBIQUITI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 253,00 $
Last Close Price 320,67 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Pera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Radigan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Sege Independent Director
Rafael Torres Independent Director
Michael E. Hurlston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBIQUITI INC.15.14%20 143
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.39%230 812
ERICSSON AB12.49%43 921
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.69%38 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.84%36 022
NOKIA OYJ43.19%30 787