Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ubiquiti Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UI   US90353W1036

UBIQUITI INC.

(UI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ubiquiti : WiFiman Introduces Enhanced Signal Tracking Features

08/19/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last week, WiFiman received two powerful updates, including visual enhancements to its recently added Signal Mapper and expanded network analytics unmatched by any other wireless scanner.

With an Android mobile device updated to Version 9.0 or higher, you can now use the Signal Mapper to generate a dynamic visualization of your WiFi signal's strength as you move throughout your home, office, or facility. This tool will allow you to pinpoint areas where service fluctuations occur and help you determine the best way to reposition your access points to improve your signal in certain areas.

If you'd prefer to broaden your wireless network with additional equipment, we recommend adding an AP with a stronger antennaor some extendersto your current setup. If you have a Dream Machine or Dream Machine Pro, the Signal Mapper can also build maps based on the traffic flow between your phone and console.

WiFiman already offers a robust slate of network analytics, including detailed client connection and WiFi standard information, but in this latest version, you'll be able to drill down even further! Now, you can instantly access key network insights, such as max device speed, MIMO information, channel utilization, and more!

If you've already taken the new Signal Mapper for a spin or you're discovering it for the first time, we'd love to hear from you in the UI Community. As always, stay tuned for more exciting WiFiman and UniFi updates!

Disclaimer

Ubiquiti Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBIQUITI INC.
01:34pUBIQUITI : WiFiman Introduces Enhanced Signal Tracking Features
PU
08/02UBIQUITI INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02Ubiquiti Inc. Appoints Brandon Arrindell as Class I Director, Effective as of..
CI
07/19The Klein Law Firm
AQ
07/18UBIQUITI 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWI..
PR
07/18FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN LAW FIRM, Enc..
PR
07/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
07/16UBIQUITI 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swi..
BU
07/16THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
07/16UBIQUITI : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBIQUITI INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 787 M - -
Net income 2021 610 M - -
Net Debt 2021 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 656 M 18 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart UBIQUITI INC.
Duration : Period :
Ubiquiti Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBIQUITI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 297,00 $
Average target price 253,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Radigan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Sege Independent Director
Rafael Torres Independent Director
Brandon Arrindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBIQUITI INC.6.64%18 656
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.24%232 413
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.55%39 607
ERICSSON1.79%37 996
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.44%37 530
NOKIA OYJ63.66%34 049