A Message from the Watch Dogs: Legion Team About Online Mode

DedSec, we're excited to see new recruits in London when we launch the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion on March 9. Before we launch, we want to make you aware of a few things that have just come to our attention:

We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. The dev team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.

We have also identified an issue that can cause the game to crash during the Tactical Op, therefore we made the decision to launch the first Tactical Op on Xbox, Playstation and Stadia on March 23rd.

PlayStation 4/5 will have limited in-game text chat at launch, and we are working on a fix for this, which will be coming on March 23 as well.

We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

//The Watch Dogs: Legion Dev team