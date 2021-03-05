Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Message from the Watch Dogs: Legion Team About Online Mode

03/05/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DedSec, we're excited to see new recruits in London when we launch the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion on March 9. Before we launch, we want to make you aware of a few things that have just come to our attention:

  • We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. The dev team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.

  • We have also identified an issue that can cause the game to crash during the Tactical Op, therefore we made the decision to launch the first Tactical Op on Xbox, Playstation and Stadia on March 23rd.

  • PlayStation 4/5 will have limited in-game text chat at launch, and we are working on a fix for this, which will be coming on March 23 as well.

We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

//The Watch Dogs: Legion Dev team

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
03:27pA MESSAGE FROM THE WATCH DOGS : Legion Team About Online Mode
PU
03/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : How Next-Gen Audio Improvements in Snowdrop Could Mean ..
PU
03/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : For Honor Year 5 Season 1 Asunder Arrives March 11
PU
03/03UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : reports third-quarter 2020-21 Sales
PU
02/26UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : ‘Werewolves Within' North American Rights Acquire..
PU
02/25UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : The Division Movie Coming To Netflix
PU
02/22WATCH DOGS : Legion Online Mode Unleashes a New Co-Op-Fueled DedSec on London
PU
02/21UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Rainbow Six Siege - Crimson Heist Operator and Map Guid..
PU
02/19UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : ‘Mythic Quest' Returns To Apple TV+ For Season 2 ..
PU
02/18UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : For Honor Year 5 Kicks Off March 11 with Year of the Co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 267 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
Net income 2021 223 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 085 M 9 632 M 9 635 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 84,00 €
Last Close Price 66,92 €
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-15.12%9 930
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-16.25%19 077
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-9.69%16 626
HASBRO, INC.-0.55%12 669
MATTEL14.96%6 984
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-12.19%4 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ