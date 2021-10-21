Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age Out Now

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is out now, transforming the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla into a nonviolent, educational playground that offers an interactive way to learn more about England and Norway during the Viking Age. Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can start playing Discovery Tour: Viking Age now as part of a free update for the game, and it's also available for purchase as a standalone game on PC. The standalone version will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.
Where Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt and Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece filled their game worlds with guided tours and museum-style exhibits, Discovery Tour: Viking Age takes a more narrative-driven approach. Players will be able to embody different Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters, each with a unique storyline designed to bring players closer to historical events and daily life while discovering new details about the era. Players will also have a chance to view real artifacts from the collections of Discovery Tour's museum partners, including the UK's Hampshire Cultural Trust, Preston Park Museum & Grounds, York Archaeological Trust, and The British Library; France's Réunion des Musées Nationaux; and the National Museum of Denmark.
Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available now as a free update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and is available as a standalone purchase on PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. For more on Assassin's Creed, check out our dedicated news hub.
