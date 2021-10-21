Log in
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age Out Now

10/21/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Discovery Tour: Viking Age is out now, transforming the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla into a nonviolent, educational playground that offers an interactive way to learn more about England and Norway during the Viking Age. Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can start playing Discovery Tour: Viking Age now as part of a free update for the game, and it's also available for purchase as a standalone game on PC. The standalone version will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.

Where Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt and Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece filled their game worlds with guided tours and museum-style exhibits, Discovery Tour: Viking Age takes a more narrative-driven approach. Players will be able to embody different Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters, each with a unique storyline designed to bring players closer to historical events and daily life while discovering new details about the era. Players will also have a chance to view real artifacts from the collections of Discovery Tour's museum partners, including the UK's Hampshire Cultural Trust, Preston Park Museum & Grounds, York Archaeological Trust, and The British Library; France's Réunion des Musées Nationaux; and the National Museum of Denmark.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available now as a free update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and is available as a standalone purchase on PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. For more on Assassin's Creed, check out our dedicated news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 338 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
Net income 2022 198 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 177 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 924 M 6 898 M 6 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 20 243
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,72 €
Average target price 70,50 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Laurence Hubert-Moy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-40.26%6 809
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.21%2 308 003
SEA LIMITED81.16%199 107
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.18%103 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.26%81 921
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.90%71 171