Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:35:07 am
40.71 EUR   -3.05%
12:24pASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA : Dawn of Ragnarök Out Now
PU
03/08EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUP SPOTLIGHT : Women and Non-binary Employees at Ubisoft
PU
03/07UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : An Update on Oddballers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Out Now

03/10/2022 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Dawn of Ragnarök expansion launches today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, 4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna (and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription). In Dawn of Ragnarök - Assassin's Creed's biggest expansion ever - players will play entirely as Odin (aka Havi) and explore the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. The problem is that things aren't going too well for the dwarves, nor Odin for that matter; Svartalfheim has been invaded by the fiery Muspels and icy Jotnar, and Surtr, the unkillable fire giant, has kidnapped Odin's son, Baldr.

Fortunately for players, Odin will gain a powerful new weapon that will shift the tides of battle: the Hugr-Rip. The mythical bracer allows Odin to harness five powers from defeated Muspels, Jotnar, and giant ravens and use them to gain the upper hand in combat or to traverse new areas.

  • Power of the Raven - Turns Odin into a white raven, letting players freely and rapidly explore the skies.

  • Power of Muspelheim - Disguises Odin as a fire giant, enabling social stealth and immunity to heat and magma.

  • Power of Winter - Imbues Odin's weapons with ice, empowering them to freeze and shatter enemies.

  • Power of Jotunheim - Disguises Odin as a frost giant, and lets them teleport to special targets with a bow and arrow.

  • Power of Rebirth - While active, raises any defeated enemies from the dead to fight for Odin. (Especially effective if you can assassinate several enemies in quick succession.)

Players can only have two powers equipped at once, so you'll have to choose the right power for the right job. Struggling with a tough combat encounter? Try the Power of Rebirth and let your fallen enemies fight for you. Or forgo combat entirely and use the Power of Muspelheim to blend in with the surrounding fire giants.

Those looking to test their combat prowess can venture into the Arena, a place for Odin to re-enact past victories by taking on waves of enemies. Of course, Odin is known to stretch the truth on occasion, and adding Boasts to these stories will make fights harder, but earn players greater rewards. The Arena is also a great place to test out Dawn of Ragnarök's new weapon type, the Atgeir, a bladed polearm capable of devastating combos.

Be sure to pick up Dawn of Ragnarök from the Ubisoft Store now. It's available for purchase for all owners of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and if you've yet to explore ninth-century England, you can pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition to get the base game and the expansion, or Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition, which includes the base game, all post-launch DLC, and Dawn of Ragnarök. For more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, check out our latest preview, or learn more about the mythology that inspired it.

Can't get enough Dawn of Ragnarök action? Click here to download the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarök Fan Kit!

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:24pASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA : Dawn of Ragnarök Out Now
PU
03/08EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUP SPOTLIGHT : Women and Non-binary Employees at Ubisoft
PU
03/07UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : An Update on Oddballers
PU
03/04THIS WEEK AT UBISOFT : Supporting Ukraine and La Forge Expansion
PU
03/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Using Algorithms To Create Riders Republic's Trail Network
PU
03/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : La Forge Expands Into Global R&D Network
PU
03/01Game Developer -The Sandbox and Square Enix Team Up to Bring Dungeon Siege RPG Experien..
AQ
02/25THIS WEEK AT UBISOFT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla Free Weekend, Rainbow Six Siege Kicks Off..
PU
02/23UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Brawlhalla's Epic Crossover With G.I. JOE Is Here
PU
02/21Game Developer -TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ANNOUNCES 2022 PLANS
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 173 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net income 2022 187 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2022 260 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 173 M 5 731 M 5 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,99 €
Average target price 60,74 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-2.51%5 731
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.22%2 162 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-31.39%66 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.59%61 526
SEA LIMITED-55.75%55 632
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.47%47 122