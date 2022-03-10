Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Out Now

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Dawn of Ragnarök expansion launches today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, 4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna (and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription). In Dawn of Ragnarök - Assassin's Creed's biggest expansion ever - players will play entirely as Odin (aka Havi) and explore the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. The problem is that things aren't going too well for the dwarves, nor Odin for that matter; Svartalfheim has been invaded by the fiery Muspels and icy Jotnar, and Surtr, the unkillable fire giant, has kidnapped Odin's son, Baldr.

Fortunately for players, Odin will gain a powerful new weapon that will shift the tides of battle: the Hugr-Rip. The mythical bracer allows Odin to harness five powers from defeated Muspels, Jotnar, and giant ravens and use them to gain the upper hand in combat or to traverse new areas.

Power of the Raven - Turns Odin into a white raven, letting players freely and rapidly explore the skies.

Power of Muspelheim - Disguises Odin as a fire giant, enabling social stealth and immunity to heat and magma.

Power of Winter - Imbues Odin's weapons with ice, empowering them to freeze and shatter enemies.

Power of Jotunheim - Disguises Odin as a frost giant, and lets them teleport to special targets with a bow and arrow.

Power of Rebirth - While active, raises any defeated enemies from the dead to fight for Odin. (Especially effective if you can assassinate several enemies in quick succession.)

Players can only have two powers equipped at once, so you'll have to choose the right power for the right job. Struggling with a tough combat encounter? Try the Power of Rebirth and let your fallen enemies fight for you. Or forgo combat entirely and use the Power of Muspelheim to blend in with the surrounding fire giants.

Those looking to test their combat prowess can venture into the Arena, a place for Odin to re-enact past victories by taking on waves of enemies. Of course, Odin is known to stretch the truth on occasion, and adding Boasts to these stories will make fights harder, but earn players greater rewards. The Arena is also a great place to test out Dawn of Ragnarök's new weapon type, the Atgeir, a bladed polearm capable of devastating combos.

Be sure to pick up Dawn of Ragnarök from the Ubisoft Store now. It's available for purchase for all owners of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and if you've yet to explore ninth-century England, you can pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition to get the base game and the expansion, or Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition, which includes the base game, all post-launch DLC, and Dawn of Ragnarök. For more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, check out our latest preview, or learn more about the mythology that inspired it.

