    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Far Cry 6's First DLC Episode, Vaas: Insanity, Out Now

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
The first DLC episode for Far Cry 6, Vaas: Insanity, is out now, taking you deep into the twisted thoughts of one of Far Cry's most infamous and enigmatic villains: Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro (played by actor Michael Mando). Playing as the deeply unstable pirate who first captivated fans with his "definition of insanity" speech, you'll fight to escape the deadly, dreamlike confines of Vaas' mind. Far Cry 6 owners can grab it now as part of the Season Pass, or as a separate purchase.

Inspired by roguelites, Vaas: Insanity takes a different approach to Far Cry's open-world action: every death leaves Vaas weakened, without his weapons and cash. As players push deeper into Vaas' twisted psyche, however, they'll be able to unlock permanent traits that will help them survive their deadly environment. Confronting the dangers that lurk in Vaas' mind will also reveal more about his past and personal demons, giving players a behind-the-eyes view of what makes a ruthless villain tick. And like the rest of Far Cry 6, Vaas: Insanity is fully playable solo or with a buddy in co-op; in fact, players who own Vaas: Insanity can invite any Far Cry 6 player on the same family of devices to join them, whether or not that player also owns the DLC.

Vaas: Insanity is the first of three DLC episodes starring legendary Far Cry villains, and the remaining two - Pagan: Control and Joseph: Collapse, set in the minds of Far Cry 4's Pagan Min and Far Cry 5's Joseph "The Father" Seed - are coming in January 2022 and March 2022, respectively. Access to all three is included in the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, as is the standalone, neon-drenched Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Vaas: Insanity is available now for Far Cry 6 owners on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription. For more on all things Far Cry, check out our dedicated news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 M 2 530 M 2 530 M
Net income 2022 196 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2022 231 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 813 M 6 640 M 6 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 46,81 €
Average target price 62,56 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Laurence Hubert-Moy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-40.63%6 640
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.10%2 523 207
SEA LIMITED72.33%189 400
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC85.57%109 692
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE67.02%83 362
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.82%78 356