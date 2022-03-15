Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/15 12:28:06 pm
37.76 EUR   -6.58%
12:12pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Siege – Demon Veil Out Now
PU
12:02pFOR HONOR YEAR 6 SEASON 1 : Golden Age Arrives March 17
PU
03/14GDC 2022 : Ubisoft's Complete Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

For Honor Year 6 Season 1: Golden Age Arrives March 17

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
For Honor Year 6 Season 1, Golden Age, will go live on March 17. Golden Age is For Honor's origin story, taking Heroes on a journey to the past to meet Lord Ramiel, a warrior who becomes the first Warden. Players can unravel the story of Heathmoor's Golden Age in the first event of the season, The Oath of Wyverndale.

The Oath of Wyverndale introduces a new game mode, in which Heroes are called to team up against Lord Ramiel in battle on the Cathedral map. The team with the most valor and skill will have the opportunity to try and take out opposing players. The season Battle Pass will have 100 tiers, each with unique rewards, as well as a Lord Ramiel Skin, lootable weapons, a free event pass, and more.

That's not all - Golden Age ushers in Phase 1 of For Honor's cross-platform play, letting Heroes team up with friends across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For Season 1, crossplay will be enabled for all PvP and PvE modes except Custom Match, Arcade, Training, and the campaign itself. Phase 2, currently expected later in 2022, will expand crossplay options.

For Honor is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5 through backwards compatibility. It's also available through a Ubisoft+ subscription. and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription. If you're excited about For Honor's Golden Age, be sure to check out The Pirate developer interview, or this For Honor Crossplay FAQ.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 173 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
Net income 2022 187 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 260 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 979 M 5 470 M 5 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-6.15%5 470
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.80%2 072 434
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.85%60 804
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-37.41%60 497
SEA LIMITED-60.76%49 327
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.29%42 711