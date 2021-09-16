Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Game Makers Podcast - Graceful Failure: Learning & Video Games

09/16/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This fall, the Ubisoft Game Makers podcast is releasing a series of new episodes to take you behind the scenes at Ubisoft and in the videogame industry. Veteran Ubisoft team members will share their experiences, we'll dive into new titles like Far Cry 6, and experts outside Ubisoft will give their perspective on how games can impact society.

In the latest episode, we explore the topic of learning and videogames. Are videogames good for us? Can we learn by playing games? How worried should we be about screen time? Dr. Jan Plass, Paulette Goddard Chair in Digital Media and Learning Sciences and Professor at New York University, joins us to discuss these questions and more.

You can listen to this episode of Game Makers on the podcast app of your choice. Remember to subscribe to get the latest episodes as they release!

 

Click Here to download the transcript of this episode.

To learn more about the positive impacts of gaming and how to choose the right Ubisoft game for your needs, visit the Social Impact page. And for more from the Ubisoft Game Makers podcast, be sure to check out Ubisoft News.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:22pGAME MAKERS PODCAST - GRACEFUL FAILU : Learning & Video Games
PU
09/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Apple, The Boeing Company, AT&T, Activision Bli..
09/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : An Update on Rocksmith+
PU
09/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Live-Action Driver Series Coming to Binge
PU
09/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
09/10UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Plans Revealed
PU
09/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Ford, Intel, Apple, PayPal...
09/08UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Gamasutra-crystal guard launches today in tom clancy's r..
AQ
09/07UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Igor Manceau Named Ubisoft's Chief Creative Officer
PU
09/07UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Appoints Igor Manceau as Chief Creative Officer
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 343 M 2 756 M 2 756 M
Net income 2022 205 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 839 M 8 046 M 8 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 20 243
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 55,80 €
Average target price 69,19 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Laurence Hubert-Moy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-29.22%8 083
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.05%2 290 689
SEA LIMITED69.62%186 418
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.70%99 282
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.25%82 934
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE48.07%76 489