Game Makers Podcast - Graceful Failure: Learning & Video Games

This fall, the Ubisoft Game Makers podcast is releasing a series of new episodes to take you behind the scenes at Ubisoft and in the videogame industry. Veteran Ubisoft team members will share their experiences, we'll dive into new titles like Far Cry 6, and experts outside Ubisoft will give their perspective on how games can impact society.

In the latest episode, we explore the topic of learning and videogames. Are videogames good for us? Can we learn by playing games? How worried should we be about screen time? Dr. Jan Plass, Paulette Goddard Chair in Digital Media and Learning Sciences and Professor at New York University, joins us to discuss these questions and more.

