Get Watch Dogs: Legion Up to 50% Off This Christmas

Watch Dogs: Legion tasks you with rebuilding the hacktivist group DedSec, which you'll accomplish by recruiting any and all characters you encounter in open-world London. Spurred by terrorist attacks from a mysterious organization known as Zero Day, the city has fallen into an authoritarian police state where the lines between criminal organization and privatized military blur. If you've yet to join the resistance, you can do so for up to 50% off from December 20, 2020 until January 2, 2021 at select retailers. Check out the links below to find the deal that's right for you.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.