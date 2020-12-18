Log in
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Get Watch Dogs: Legion Up to 50% Off This Christmas

12/18/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Watch Dogs: Legion tasks you with rebuilding the hacktivist group DedSec, which you'll accomplish by recruiting any and all characters you encounter in open-world London. Spurred by terrorist attacks from a mysterious organization known as Zero Day, the city has fallen into an authoritarian police state where the lines between criminal organization and privatized military blur. If you've yet to join the resistance, you can do so for up to 50% off from December 20, 2020 until January 2, 2021 at select retailers. Check out the links below to find the deal that's right for you.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:38:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 2 351 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
Net income 2021 244 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2021 299 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 714 M 11 880 M 11 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 82,18 €
Last Close Price 78,92 €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT23.97%11 504
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.59.37%21 608
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.41.13%20 475
HASBRO, INC.-11.74%12 773
MATTEL32.47%6 247
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC73.96%4 733
