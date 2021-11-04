Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Just Dance 2022 Is Out Now

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
It's time to "Rock Your Body" and "Level Up" your dance skills, because Just Dance 2022 is now available for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. The latest installment of the hit franchise features classic Just Dance game modes like Sweat mode, Co-op mode, and Kids mode; the return of World Dance Floor; and 40 hot new tracks that "You Can Dance" and work out to alone or with friends. Scroll down for a complete list of new songs from your favorite "POP/STARS" to help you find your inner "Boss Witch."

You can play with up to five other players using the Just Dance Controller App, which can track your movements via any iOS or Android mobile device. Be prepared to "Stop Drop Roll" and flaunt your "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" with exclusive Just Dance 2022 collaborations with Ayo and Teo, Todrick Hall, and K/DA. And starting November 5, you can join the #JustDanceItOut TikTok Challenge featuring "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello.

The Just Dance 2022 tracklist includes:

  • "Baianá" by Bakermat

  • "Believer" by Imagine Dragons

  • "Black Mamba" by aespa

  • "BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK

  • "Boss Witch" by Skarlett Klaw

  • "Build a B****" by Bella Poarch

  • "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg

  • "Chacarron" by El Chombo

  • "Chandelier" by Sia

  • "China" by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

  • "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello

  • "Flash Pose" by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX

  • "Freed From Desire" by GALA

  • "Funk" by Meghan Trainor

  • "GIRL LIKE ME" by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

  • "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo

  • "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

  • "Human" by Sevdaliza

  • "I'm Outta Love" by Anastacia

  • "Jerusalema" by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

  • "Jopping" by SuperM

  • "Judas" by Lady Gaga

  • "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" by Katy Perry

  • "Level Up" by Ciara

  • "Levitating" by Dua Lipa

  • "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

  • "Mood" by 24kGoldn Ft. iann dior

  • "Mr. Blue Sky" by The Sunlight Shakers

  • "My Way" by Domino Saints - available on November 9

  • "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall

  • "POP/STARS" by K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns

  • "Poster Girl" by Zara Larsson

  • "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake

  • "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé

  • "Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

  • "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat

  • "Stop Drop Roll" by Ayo & Teo

  • "Sua Cara" by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

  • "Think About Things" by Daði Freyr

  • "You Can Dance" by Chilly Gonzales

  • "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester

"Save Your Tears," because the party doesn't stop there - keep it going with Just Dance Unlimited, the on-demand streaming service with more than 700 songs. Each copy of Just Dance 2022 comes with a free one-month trial of the subscription service, and you can extend your access by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with the base game and a four-month Just Dance Unlimited pass; or the Ultimate Digital Edition, which includes the base game and a 13-month pass to Just Dance Unlimited.

For more on Just Dance 2022, the Just Dance Controller App, or Just Dance Unlimited, visit justdancegame.com and stay tuned to the Ubisoft News hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
