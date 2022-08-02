Log in
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-08-02 am EDT
40.26 EUR   -3.89%
12:12pRAINBOW SIX SIEGE MUTE PROTOCOL : Flesh and Metal Event Now Available
PU
07:53aGAME DEVELOPER -M.U.T.E. PROTOCOL EVENT RETURNS TO TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE TOMORROW WITH A NEW EPISODE : Flesh and metal
AQ
08/01UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Document AMF CP. 2022E855472
PU
Rainbow Six Siege MUTE Protocol: Flesh and Metal Event Now Available

08/02/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
The robots have returned, but the game has changed. MUTE Protocol: Flesh and Metal is live now in Rainbow Six Siege, and available through August 23. This limited-time event introduces a new gameplay mode called Arms Race, in which players earn a weapon upgrade for each enemy they eliminate, but regress down the upgrade ladder every time they die. The goal is to progress through each weapon and unlock the Golden Hammer at the highest tier, then use it to smack a large, shielded brain and win the round. The new mode features quick respawns and power-ups, and empowers each player with a version of Oryx's Remah Dash to allow them to smash their way through walls in pursuit of their prey.

Set in a neon-infused sci-fi version of the Tower Map, MUTE Protocol: Flesh and Metal is an evolution of the previous MUTE Protocol event that ran in 2020. In addition to the new gameplay mode, new organic cosmetic skins join the previous robot-themed cosmetic items in the MUTE Protocol Collection. Uniforms, headgear, weapon skins, and Operator card portraits are all available in the Collection packs, which can be earned through special event challenges or purchased for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each.

The Merging Process bundle is also available in the store, and grants a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm, and Operator card background. Note that individual Operator bundles are available for both the new organic skins and for the robotic skins that debuted in 2020; players who purchased bundles in 2020 will be granted the newly added corresponding Operator card for free.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC through Ubisoft Connect and Stadia, and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription. Read more about the Squad Up Reactivation Program, which rewards players for bringing former Siege players back into the game, and check out the Vector Glare Operator and gadget guide.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 170 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Net income 2022 180 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 163 M 5 304 M 5 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,89 €
Average target price 54,48 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-2.74%5 304
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.34%2 073 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.64%56 725
SYNOPSYS INC.-0.27%56 601
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.77%53 685
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.14%50 677