Our next free update - The Crew 2 Season 1 Episode 2: The Hunt - will be available to all The Crew 2 players on January 20, including on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation5.

It includes a new take on our Chase game mode, vehicles, as well as the brand-new Episode 2 Motorpass available right from launch. As ever, we'll continue to roll fresh live content out to the game on a regular basis thereafter - vehicle drops, LIVE Summits, vanity items, and more!

JOIN THE HUNT IN NEW EVENTS

As you know, Motorflix' Season 1 features a mysterious outlaw group - The Masked - who attempt to steal from private bank Vault Corp.

In Episode 1 you starred as a member of Vault Corp's Interception Unit, attempting to take the outlaws down in high-octane Street Race and Hypercar events. But for Episode 2: The Hunt, the outlaws are heading off the beaten track…

This time, you play the lead driver of Vault Corp's specialist off-road Enforcer Unit!

You'll be able to discover 8 new PvE Chase events, split between the Rally Raid and Rally Cross disciplines. Five events will be available at launch, followed by one new event every two weeks.

You can access the events via a dedicated tab in the Activities menu, via the game map, or directly in the RR and RX categories. Please note that you will also need RR and RX Enforcer Unit vehicles to play the events, which brings us smartly to:

NEW VEHICLES & VANITY ITEMS

You'll need Enforcer vehicles to do Vault Corp proud off-road, and we have a couple up for grabs in our latest Shop additions.

Available right from the get-go on January 20, the Ford F-150 SVT RAPTOR EVO1 Enforcer Unit (2010) brings some serious oomph to the Rally Raid discipline.

Not to be outdone, the Rally Cross discipline is fielding another behemoth in the Cadillac ESCALADE Enforcer Unit (2018).

We also have a number of newcomers outside of the seasonal theme, starting with the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 (1994) in the Street Race discipline, and the Ram 1500 Rebel® TRX Concept (2017) in Rally Raid.

All of the above vehicles will be available for purchase in Bucks or Crew Credits, on January 20. Keep your eyes peeled over the following weeks and months for even more vehicle drops, and of course our usual new vanity item rotations.

EPISODE 2 MOTORPASS

With a new Episode, comes a new Motorpass! Here's a taster of what it offers:

As a reminder, the Motorpass is an optional multi-tiered reward system, that players can progress through by completing Daily and Seasonal Challenges. There are 50 tiers in total, which offer both Free and Premium Rewards, and we feature a new Motorpass for every Episode.

NEW LIVE SUMMITS

For the competitors out there, the latest batch of LIVE Summits begins on January 20 with The Hunt.

It's also our first Premium LIVE Summit of Episode 2, with the Rally Raid Hummer HX Concept Enforcer Unit (2008) up for grabs as a Platinum reward!

Be sure to check The Crew Hub regularly to track your progress.

As usual, January 20 is just the beginning! Content drops and themed weeks will continue to offer regular, fresh new experiences as Episode 2: The Hunt progresses.