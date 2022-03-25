Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

This Week At Ubisoft: Stranger Things Lands in Far Cry 6

03/25/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Another week has come and gone, with no lack of news from Ubisoft. From Far Cry 6's free weekend and Stranger Things crossover to Ubisoft's new Sherbrooke studio, here's a recap of everything you need to know:

Far Cry 6 Free Weekend and Stranger Things Mission Live Now

Far Cry 6 is hosting a free weekend now through March 27, making now the perfect time to join the Yaran cause. The Ubisoft Store is also offering 50% off the game as part of its annual Spring Sale, and Free Weekend players who purchase Far Cry 6 will be able to carry over their progression. The free weekend also coincides with the launch of a new Stranger Things-inspired mission. It all starts when Dani notices Yarans are going missing, kidnapped by a mysterious alien threat. The crossover mission features familiar settings from the Netflix show, including a lab, bunker, and more. No one is safe from the Upside-Down - not even Chorizo.

Celebrating Women in Ubisoft Games

As Women's History Month draws to a close, Ubisoft News takes a look at three standout characters from its past: Jade (Beyond Good & Evil), Aurora (Child of Light), and Kassandra (Assassin's Creed Odyssey). Though far from a comprehensive list, each of these characters, in their own unique way, are complex and interesting representations of women in video games: Jade is a sharp photojournalist fighting to free humanity from an alien threat, Aurora is a child on a quest to save light itself, and Kassandra is a fierce warrior who discovers a hidden destiny while fighting to become Ancient Greece's greatest mercenary.

How Ubisoft Sherbrooke is Building a Culture and Investing in Local Community

Ubisoft Sherbrooke is a new studio with two mandates: build a diverse team committed to the development of Ubisoft IP, and build new technology and game development tools for Ubisoft teams worldwide. Helmed by Managing Director Nathalie Jasmin, the studio is located in Espace Centro, in the heart of the Sherbrooke, Quebec community. Jasmin just hired her 13th employee, and hopes to grow Ubisoft Sherbrooke to 80 employees within three years, and reach 250 by 2030. In addition to growing a new studio from scratch, Jasmin is also working to ensure Ubisoft Sherbrooke is tightly integrated with its local community, starting with a collaboration with the University of Sherbrooke's Women in Science Mentorship program.

Game Updates

For Honor's most recent update, 2.34.0, brings a host of changes aimed at improving gameplay. See the full patch notes here.

  • Crossplay matchmaking enabled by default across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

  • Dominion gameplay improves Renown Gain for individual classes

  • Zone-capture speeds have reverted to old values; multiple players assisting in a capture will speed up the process

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 17:06:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
01:07pTHIS WEEK AT UBISOFT : Stranger Things Lands in Far Cry 6
PU
02:06aNigeria's Kwik Gets $2m to Add Financial Services to Its Last-Mile Delivery Offerings
AQ
03/24UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : How Ubisoft Sherbrooke Is Building a Culture and Investing in Loca..
PU
03/24UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Celebrating Women in Ubisoft Games
PU
03/22UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Far Cry 6 Announces Free Weekend, Stranger Things Crossover
PU
03/19UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Globally Expands R&D Network “ La Forge” to Accelerate..
PU
03/18THIS WEEK AT UBISOFT &NDASH; RAINBOW : Demon Veil, Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, GDC Plans, And..
PU
03/18Game Developer -TEST YOUR TRIVIA SKILLS IN TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! 2
AQ
03/17UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : The Toxic Avenger and Ubisoft Collaborate on Rainbow Six European ..
PU
03/17UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 Is Here
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 173 M 2 390 M 2 390 M
Net income 2022 187 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 260 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 898 M 5 388 M 5 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,76 €
Average target price 60,45 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-7.69%5 388
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.58%2 279 797
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.86%74 558
SEA LIMITED-44.88%69 298
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.85%65 458
SYNOPSYS, INC.-11.65%49 843