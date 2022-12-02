This Week at Ubisoft: Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Last Chapter Live Now, New Far Cry 6 Expansion Coming December 6

This week at Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's story came to a close with Eivor's final chapter, the Far Cry 6 team announced a new expansion, and OddBallers and The Settlers: New Allies revealed their release dates. Check it all out and more in this week's roundup of Ubisoft news:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter Available Now

Eivor's story has come to its conclusion in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final title update. The Last Chapter is a free quest that will reunite Eivor with old friends and foes, and wrap up remaining storylines. Additionally, players can participate in the Shared History free quest, in which Eivor runs into Roshan (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo), Basim's mentor and a key figure in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage. A number of new features and cosmetic items have been added to the game as well.

Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Expansion Arrives December 6

Far Cry 6's newest expansion, Lost Between Worlds, is coming to Yara on December 6. This otherworldly adventure will send Dani on a dangerous mission to collect shards from fractured versions of Yara, called rifts. Each rift is a unique setting with its own set of surprises and challenges, and failure to collect all the shards means a player must start their run over from the beginning. In each run, players can choose their path through the rifts, unlock weapons, and earn gear that will give them a buff on their next attempt. Lost Between Worlds is available on December 6 as a standalone add-on purchase, as part of the Upgrade Pass, or with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics Available December 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is crossing over with Destiny 2 with new cosmetic items on December 6. Players can purchase Destiny 2-themed items, including a character pack (consisting of armor sets and skins) and a weapon pack (with new weapons inspired by Destiny 2 subclasses). Plus, Destiny 2 players can get Assassin's Creed-themed cosmetics and three armor ornament sets inspired by Eivor, Kassandra, and Altaïr.

The Settlers: New Allies Coming to PC on February 17

The Settlers: New Allies, a real-time strategy city-building game, will launch on PC on February 17. In the game's campaign, the Elari faction has been driven from their homeland, and now must befriend the Maru and Jorn factions as they look for a new place to rebuild. The game will also feature a Skirmish mode and a Hardcore mode, giving players options for co-op, PvP, and challenges against tough AI. The Settlers: New Allies is currently also in development for Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and Amazon Luna.

OddBallers Launches on January 26

OddBallers, the new dodgeball multiplayer party game, will release on January 26 for Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC (as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backwards compatibility). In this zany game, you can throw anything and everything at opponents to win matches, competing in a variety of arenas that each have unique challenges to overcome. You can squad up with up to five of your friends, and tailor the experience with OddBallers' many accessibility and customization features.

878 AD Recreates Anglo-Saxon Winchester Using Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has partnered with Hampshire Cultural Trust, a Winchester-based charity, to recreate the city in the ninth century. Called 878 AD, the exhibit is a two-part experience; the first is an interactive physical space with Anglo-Saxon objects and live performances, and the second is an augmented-reality app that uses assets from Assassin's Creed Valhalla for a virtual recreation of Winchester that allows users to explore the city.

Trackmania World Tour Announced

On November 29, Ubisoft announced the details of Trackmania World Tour 2023, an all-new esports circuit for the track-building racing game. Kicking off on December 17, the Trackmania World Tour has a new 2v2 format, and aims to build up the pro esports ecosystem and provide a path for newcomers. The circuit will host stages throughout the year, culminating in a World Championship in the fall of 2023.

Ubisoft+ Spotlight - Far Cry 6

Brittany Spurlin, Writer/Editor: Yara is a paradise, a beautiful tropical island that produces Viviro, a miraculous medicine that can cure cancer. Its people are happy, its leader benevolent - or at least, that's what he wants you to think. Antón Castillo is, in actuality, a brutal dictator, and the people of Yara need the help of Dani Rojas to oust him. As Dani, you'll join Libertad, a group of guerrilla fighters working to overthrow Castillo one mission at a time. Your adventure will take you throughout Yara's diverse landscapes as you meet new allies, weaken the Castillo regime, and peel back layers of Yaran history.

Far Cry 6's gameplay pushes players to adapt to different situations quickly in order to be successful. While many of the weapons in Far Cry 6 are fun to use (and can be upgraded at workbenches), the real guerilla flavor of the game's combat comes from its Supremo and Resolver weapons. The Supremo is a backpack that can be equipped with your choice of loadout (ranging from baseballs to meat to explosives) and one supercharged attack (which can launch explosives, shoot out poison bombs, help Dani's hand-to-hand combat, and more). It's critical to mission success that players assess their loadout and Supremo weapon before each encounter to make sure they have the tools needed. You can also modify the Supremo to recharge faster from different combat actions (like headshots), turning a one-use weapon into a reusable deadly force. Likewise, the Resolver weapons deal massive damage and can have special effects, like slinging CDs, setting off fireworks, and more. Not only do the Supremos and Resolvers make the combat in Far Cry 6 more customizable, they really lend to the use-what-you-have mentality of veteran guerilla fighters.

Plus, you get to recruit animal Amigos - from the vicious crocodile Guapo to the adorable dachshund Chorizo - to fight alongside you.

With a Ubisoft+ subscription, you can play Far Cry 6 today, and can gain day-one access to Lost Between Worlds for free. A free trial is also available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC through Ubisoft Connect, allowing you to explore Isla Santuario, the first region in Far Cry 6.

Game Updates

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched Title Update 1.6.2 this week, bringing new hood options, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements in addition to new content.

There is now an option to have Eivor's hood always on

Everold's shop no longer vanishes after being built

Jomsviking crew health no longer reduced when discovering a new location

Ahead of the Lost Between Worlds expansion, Far Cry 6 deployed Title Update 6, adding new features to the game.

New Game+

Completionist Aid

Infinite black screen no longer occurs after Juan of a Kind mission

Anno 1800 Game Update 16 launched on December 1, bringing a slew of features and content to the city building game.