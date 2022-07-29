This Week at Ubisoft: Riders Republic New Season and Climate Change Initiative, Brawlhalla Adds New Fighters

This week at Ubisoft, Riders Republic started its Summer Break season with the Project Rebirth event, Ezio and Eivor joined Brawlhalla, Mythic Quest teased Season 3, and AC15 shined the spotlight on Assassin's Creed Rogue as part of its celebrations. Check out the roundup of all Ubisoft news from July 23-29:

Riders Republic Season 3: Summer Break Available Now

Riders Republic Season 3: Summer Break is now live, bringing new free content and weekly programming to the Republic, including Project Rebirth, a special event in which you can help with in-game reforestation and compete on a new Mass Race course called Desert Bloom. Season 3 will end with a countdown to the BMX sport add-on.

Riders Republic Rebirth and Climate March - Creating Real-World Change With an In-Game Demonstration

On Friday, July 29, Riders Republic is hosting an in-game Climate March, the first to take place in a videogame. It's the culmination of a two-week-long reforestation event called Riders Republic Rebirth, which is part of Ubisoft's contribution to the 2021 Green Game Jam. Riders Republic's Gameplay Director Boris Maniora and Lead Game Designer Manfred Neber speak about the Rebirth activation, the Climate March, and what it was like collaborating for Green Game Jam.

Brawlhalla Welcomes Legendary Characters Ezio and Eivor

Two new characters have joined Brawlhalla's roster: Ezio Auditore da Firenze is a new Legend, wielding the Auditore Blade Sword and Apple of Eden Orb; and Eivor is an Epic Crossover for Brynn, fighting with Varin's Axe and the legendary Spear Gungnir. Brawlhalla has also added a new free game mode, Bounty, along with two new maps and three Brawls of the Week. New Emotes and Avatars are purchasable through the Epic Crossover.

What Other Industries Can Learn From Videogames

In June, Amsterdam hosted the 2022 European Women in Technology conference, a two-day event featuring over 4,000 attendees and focused on the people, business, and technology driving positive change in the world. Roxana Tudor, the programming technical director at Ubisoft Bucharest, was one of the speakers at the conference, leading a session titled, "How Video Games Are Shaping the Future of Tech and Entertainment." Tudor spoke with Ubisoft News about her presentation, her career, and what videogames can bring to other industries.

Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the cast of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest" revealed a first look at Season 3, coming later this fall. The workplace comedy follows a group of dysfunctional developers behind the (fictional) biggest MMO in the world, and Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off. Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) have formed GrimPop Studios, leaving David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) in charge of Mythic Quest HQ.

For Honor Free Week

For Honor is hosting a free week from July 28 to Aug. 3, available on PlayStation, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, and Steam, making now the perfect time to jump into the fight for Heathmoor.

Riders Republic Giveaway

Riders Republic and Samsung US are giving away 10 980 PRO SSDs with Heatsink (1TB). Five winners will be selected from Twitter, and five from Instagram. All Riders who are over 18 and US residents are eligible to win; to enter, all players have to do is repost the announcement, captioning it with what they like about Samsung SSDs and their favorite part about Riders Republic, and follow both the @RidersRepublic and @SamsungUS accounts on their respective platform. Entries are open July 26 - Aug 4, and winners will be notified by DM within 30 days of selection.

Ubisoft+ Spotlight - Assassin's Creed Rogue

(Editorial note: This is a series of quick weekly highlights written by our Ubisoft News team writers that feature games available with a Ubisoft+ subscription. We hope you'll enjoy reminiscing with us, or perhaps discover something new.)

Brittany Spurlin, Writer/Editor: The Assassin Brotherhood is founded on the principle of peace through independent thought and freedom of choice - so what happens when one of their own defects to their age-old enemy? Assassin's Creed Rogue is the final chapter in the Kenway saga, and it gives you a chance to do something no other game in the franchise has done: fight for the Templar Order. Take up the Hidden Blade of Shay Patrick Cormac, who starts the game as a rebellious member of the Colonial Brotherhood - but he has questions, and is uncomfortable with the actions of his fellow Assassins. This leads him to the mentorship of Haytham Kenway, Grand Master of the Templar Order. Over the years, Cormac assassinates several key members of the Brotherhood, creating the broken institution you may remember from Assassin's Creed III.

Set during the Seven Years' War, Assassin's Creed Rogue will take you on a journey across the North Atlantic to locations like New York City and the Hudson River Valley, where you'll meet key figures from American history and the series' past, like Benjamin Franklin and Adéwalé. Naval combat and exploration are a key parts of gameplay, and Cormac's sloop-of-war, the Morrigan, can be equipped with flammable oil barrels, an ice ram, and powerful guns. As a Templar, Cormac has access to a host of new weapons, including the air rifle and Puckle guns; but he retains his Eagle Vision, and is able to hear whispers of impending attack. You're going to need all of these weapons and skills, because Cormac is a target of the Assassin Brotherhood. Constant vigilance is key to sussing out lurking Assassins and defeating them before they have a chance to attack.

It's time to make your own luck. You can play Assassin's Creed Rogue today with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

Game Updates

Rainbow Six Siege deployed a number of anti-cheat fixes since its last update, detailed in a Twitter thread on July 28.

No more instant-kill players

Players can no longer force all other players to crash

Phone-number blacklisting has been added to the Phone Number verifications

Riders Republic Season 3 launched on July 27. In addition to Project Rebirth and a new Mass Race, the update brought a few additional changes to the Ridge:

Leaderboards are now an option for all events

Riders can now do butters on snowboards and skies

New water-spraying hoops have been added throughout the map

In addition to the new Medjay Hero and Free Week, For Honor launched patch notes 2.37.1, adding a number of gameplay improvements and bug fixes to Heathmoor:

Players now have the option to deactivate the Parry Flash Indicator

Out of Stamina (OOS) state no longer triggers Stamina Pause, and Stamina refilled when getting up from Unbalanced state

Warlord's Headsplitter Leap Alternate can once again target swap

Roller Champions launched the Duos game mode on July 26.