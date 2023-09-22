This week at Ubisoft, the Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launch date was announced; the team behind Assassin's Creed Mirage revealed the game's PC specs; Just Dance 2024 Edition announced a partnership with the Palace of Versailles; The Clash added hit songs to Rocksmith+; Julian Gerighty announced his eventual return to The Division franchise; and the Ubisoft Connect PC Beta completed its rollout. Check it all out and more in this week's roundup of Ubisoft news.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Launches on November 16

Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Nexus VR will launch on November 16 exclusively for Meta Quest devices. In the game, you'll act as an undercover hacker working within Abstergo to stop their nefarious plans. You'll dive into a journey spanning three eras (Renaissance Italy, the American Revolution, and Ancient Greece), embodying Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Connor, and Kassandra as you fight the Templar Order.

Assassin's Creed Mirage PC Specs and Features Revealed

On September 19, the team behind Assassin's Creed Mirage revealed the game's PC specs ahead of its October 5 launch, including recommended hardware to get the best performance whether you're targeting low settings at 30 FPS, or going straight for ultra settings at 4K and 60 FPS. In the game, you'll play as a younger Basim as a Hidden One in ninth-century Baghdad, and if you're playing on PC, these settings can help maximize your experience.

Just Dance 2024 Edition Map Takes You To The Palace of Versailles

Just Dance 2024 Edition will launch on October 24 for Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, and it's bringing an all-new mapthat delivers a very special experience: A Night in the Château de Versailles. The new map will give players an opportunity to dance in the Just Dance rendition of the Versailles ballroom to modernized baroque beats. Whether it's the music, location, dance moves, or costumes, A Night in the Château de Versailles mixes present-day pop elements with history. The map was created in partnership with the French National Center of Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) and the Palace of Versailles.

Learn Top Hit Songs From The Clash in Rocksmith+

The Clash, a popular British punk rock band, has added more songs to the Rocksmith+ library. Now, users can use the music-learning app to teach themselves guitar while rocking out to songs like "Police and Thieves," "London's Burning," "White Riot," and more. The Rocksmith+ library has over 7,000 songs featuring many artists across multiple genres, and allows users to learn electric, acoustic, or bass guitar at their own pace.

Julian Gerighty Appointed Executive Producer for The Division Brand

Julian Gerighty, currently the Creative Director for Star Wars Outlaws, will return to The Division as the brand's Executive Producer once Star Wars Outlaws has shipped. Gerighty has a long history with the franchise, having previously worked on both The Division and The Division 2. When he returns to the brand, he'll work on overseeing future titles like The Division 3, as well as in-development projects like The Division Heartland and The Division Resurgence.

Ubisoft Connect PC Beta's Rollout is Complete

In June, the Ubisoft Connect PC Beta was announced, a new iteration of the platform that brought changes to its library, social features, video playback options, and more. The Beta design was driven by player feedback, and since its announcement, the Ubisoft Connect PC Beta has been gradually rolling out for players. As of September 19, it's available for all PC players, giving them a chance to test it out and provide feedback as the team continues to improve the Beta.

Ubisoft+ Spotlight - Watch Dogs: Legion

(Editorial note: This is a series of quick weekly highlights written by Ubisoft News team writers that feature games available with a Ubisoft+ subscription. We hope you'll enjoy reminiscing with us, or perhaps discover something new.)

Brittany Spurlin, Writer/Editor: It's the near future, and London is a utopia run by AI, cryptocurrency, and high-tech efficiency. Wait, did I say utopia? I meant dystopia. Those technological gains, backed by ctOS, have been used to turn London into a surveillance state run by Albion, a private military company. What's more, the hacker group DedSec has been framed for a series of bombings, and now DedSec is dead set on finding the true culprit and liberating the citizens of London. That's where you come in.

In the game, you're tasked with recruiting anyone you can, and you can play as every citizen you can recruit. Because of this play-as-anyone approach, there isn't a specific protagonist moving through the story; instead, the narrative is presented through the lens of whatever citizen you're playing as at the moment. Each recruited character has their own unique skills based on their background and personality (like calling in a friend for a fistfight, using a nail gun in combat, or driving a spy car), and can be swapped out at any time depending on the needs of the mission at hand. Watch Dogs: Legion's gameplay lets you choose your own approach to each activity, but the game thrives on its stealth and hacking possibilities. With nearly the whole city running on ctOS, you can hack into cameras to locate enemies, drones to deliver a swift attack, and guns, making them jam up and giving you a window to attack (or get away fast).

You can play Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition today with a Ubisoft+ subscription.