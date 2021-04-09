Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 2021 Content Roadmap

As we shared in our latest update, we are thrilled to continue bringing free content to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint throughout 2021. Our vision is to continue adding on what we have built together since the launch of the game, including more customisation, progression, added replay-ability and more. Furthermore, we will continue to add quality of life and technical improvements to the game.

We plan to deliver this content to the live game via two major Title Updates:

We were thrilled by your reactions when we introduced the AI teammates to Ghost Recon Breakpoint and wanted to further iterate to unlock their full potential. This title update will focus on the AI teammates. We knew that adding them to the game was only the first step and we are happy to announce that their capabilities will be further improved based on your feedback.

The Teammate Experience Update is focused on improving your experience with your AI squad, while also adding some community requested features. Discover a new XP progression for your AI squad, unlock new passive skills, and abilities for them as you play. A dedicated quest log will also be available for you to experiment with the new AI squad features, while rewarding you with cool and exclusive rewards!

Release window: End of Spring

Intel brief for this operation is classified, ghosts have not been granted full access to this information. Mission details to be revealed later this year. It seems to be one of the biggest operations so far…

Release window: Fall

