Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 2021 Content Roadmap

04/09/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As we shared in our latest update, we are thrilled to continue bringing free content to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint throughout 2021. Our vision is to continue adding on what we have built together since the launch of the game, including more customisation, progression, added replay-ability and more. Furthermore, we will continue to add quality of life and technical improvements to the game.

We plan to deliver this content to the live game via two major Title Updates:

Title Update 4.0.0 Teammate Experience Update

We were thrilled by your reactions when we introduced the AI teammates to Ghost Recon Breakpoint and wanted to further iterate to unlock their full potential. This title update will focus on the AI teammates. We knew that adding them to the game was only the first step and we are happy to announce that their capabilities will be further improved based on your feedback.

The Teammate Experience Update is focused on improving your experience with your AI squad, while also adding some community requested features. Discover a new XP progression for your AI squad, unlock new passive skills, and abilities for them as you play. A dedicated quest log will also be available for you to experiment with the new AI squad features, while rewarding you with cool and exclusive rewards!

Release window: End of Spring

Title Update 4.1.0

Intel brief for this operation is classified, ghosts have not been granted full access to this information. Mission details to be revealed later this year. It seems to be one of the biggest operations so far…

Release window: Fall

For the latest news on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, follow us on Twitter @GhostRecon and join the discussion on the official Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Forums and the community Reddit.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
11:25aTOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT : 2021 Content Roadmap
PU
04/08UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Appoints Anika Grant as Chief People Officer 
AQ
04/07UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Immortals Fenyx Rising – Exploring the Chinese My..
PU
04/06UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Statement of transactions in own shares from March 29, ..
GL
04/02UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : BIPOC of Ubisoft – Lauren Stone
PU
03/30UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Un tour d'horizon des engagements écologiques pris au n..
PU
03/30WATCH DOGS : Legion – The Tools That Built London
PU
03/29UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, ..
GL
03/26UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Announces tom clancy's rainbow six® esports season 2021..
GL
03/25UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : announces Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Esports season 2021 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 275 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
Net income 2021 223 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 290 M 9 867 M 9 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 83,57 €
Last Close Price 67,44 €
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-14.46%9 867
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.36%1 910 066
SEA LIMITED27.16%129 575
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.79%97 302
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.14%58 995
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.17%56 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ