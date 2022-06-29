Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:02 2022-06-29 am EDT
43.60 EUR   -1.02%
08:43aUbisoft Announces the Withdrawal of Its Proposed Tender Offer
GL
06/22Ubisoft Launches Tender Offer to Buy $526 Million of Bonds due Jan 2023
MT
06/22Ubisoft launches a tender offer to purchase its 500 million existing bonds due 2023 and announces its intention to price a new 500 million bond issue
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Announces the Withdrawal of Its Proposed Tender Offer

06/29/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (EACH AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF ITS PROPOSED TENDER OFFER

Download the press release

Paris, June 29 2022 – Given the current market conditions, Ubisoft has taken the decision to withdraw its proposed tender offer on its outstanding €500,000,000 1.289 per cent existing bonds due 30 January 2023. 

Contact

Investor Relations
Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com
 

Alexandre Enjalbert
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78
Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

 

About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.
© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Attachment


All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
08:43aUbisoft Announces the Withdrawal of Its Proposed Tender Offer
GL
06/22Ubisoft Launches Tender Offer to Buy $526 Million of Bonds due Jan 2023
MT
06/22Ubisoft launches a tender offer to purchase its 500 million existing bonds due 2023 an..
GL
06/20UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of meeting brochure
PU
06/20UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Convening notice published in the BALO
PU
06/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU 5 JUILLET 2022 - Modalités de mise à d..
GL
06/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel 2021-22
GL
06/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Download the Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
06/14UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Report
CO
06/09UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Ubisoft launches a new employee shareholding operation
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 170 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
Net income 2022 180 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 429 M 5 714 M 5 714 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,05 €
Average target price 56,18 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT2.28%5 714
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.74%1 918 222
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.72%50 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.49%48 963
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.37%46 452
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.12%41 397