    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
05/10 11:35:01 am EDT
43.85 EUR   -0.36%
Ubisoft Appoints Marie-Sophie de Waubert as Senior Vice President of Studios Operations

05/10/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
 Ubisoft Appoints Marie-Sophie de Waubert as Senior Vice President of Studios Operations

 With More Than 20 Years of Experience in the Video Game Industry, Marie-Sophie Will Lead Strategy for Ubisoft’s Production Studios

Download the Press Release

  

PARISMay 10, 2022Today, Ubisoft announced that Marie-Sophie de Waubert, currently Managing Director of Ubisoft Paris, is appointed Senior Vice President of Studios Operations. In this new position, she will report to Ubisoft CEO and Co-Founder Yves Guillemot and will serve as a member of Ubisoft’s Executive Committee.

As SVP of Studios Operations, Marie-Sophie will lead all Ubisoft’s AAA production studios worldwide. She will be responsible for defining and implementing strategy for the company’s studios, empowering teams to create exciting and innovative games, technologies, and services in order to deliver the best possible experiences for players. She will also ensure that production teams have the resources and tools they need to realize the company’s creative vision and make its brands shine.

Marie-Sophie comes to the role with more than 20 years of experience at the company. She was previously Managing Director of Ubisoft Paris, where she oversaw all aspects of the studio’s strategy and operations and led game development projects for a variety of Ubisoft’s most iconic brands.

“Video games are today a major creative and cultural industry, and I am honored to take on this new role leading and supporting our worldwide AAA production teams,” said Marie-Sophie.Our talented and passionate teams bring their unique backgrounds, culture and expertise to the game development process and are the beating heart of Ubisoft. I am excited to partner with leadership and the incredible community of managing directors to develop frameworks that continue to empower teams and studios to reach their full potential.”

“Marie-Sophie is a passionate leader and Ubisoft veteran who brings experience and insights into the video game industry,” said Yves. “With her expertise in production and talent engagement, she is uniquely qualified to continue to bring our strategic vision to life and build on the strength of our teams. She will play a key role in empowering our teams to develop memorable gaming experiences with a goal of always exceeding our communities’ expectations.”

Contacts

Investors Relations
Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investors Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

 

Alexandre Enjalbert
Responsable Relations Investisseurs Senior
+33 1 48 18 50 78
Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com 		Press Relations
Michael Burk
Senior Director of Corporate Public Communications
+ 33 1 48 18 24 03
Michael.burk@ubisoft.com

 

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed ®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

 

