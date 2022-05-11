PRESS RELEASE









Ubisoft Broadens and Strengthens Its Executive Committee to Support The Group’s Strategy and

Accelerate its Transformation

PARIS - May 11, 2022 – Ubisoft is expanding and strengthening its Executive Committee with the appointment of new members who will play a critical role in delivering Ubisoft's major strategic orientations to achieve a strong, sustainable and inclusive growth, to the benefits of its external and internal communities.

The new functions represented on the Executive Committee will support and accelerate the Group’s ambition to:

Bring our biggest brands to new heights through ambitious roadmaps,

Create long lasting meaningful experiences that will fulfil players rising expectations, notably for self-expression and social experiences,

Expand significantly our audience through more platforms, geographies and business models,

Expand our portfolio, notably through internally created new brands,

Continue developing increasingly recurring revenues,

Reinforce our impact through our culture and values at every level of the company.

The following executives are joining the Executive Committee:

Sandrine, Caloiaro, Chief Portfolio Officer

Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Offi cer

Caroline Jeanteur, Chief Purpose Officer

Cécile Russeil, Chief Legal Officer

Martin Schelling, SVP Production

Marie-Sophie de Waubert, SVP Studios Operations





Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said “I am extremely happy to welcome these new key members to our Executive Committee. Ubisoft has been adapting its organization over the past 2 years to align it with a fast-changing industry and its many growth opportunities. We are now entering a new phase of our development where we are focusing on expanding our brands and portfolio to significantly larger audiences, building an increasingly recurring business and cutting-edge technologies, while continuing to enrich our players’ experiences and enhance our workplace culture. I am confident that this new extended Executive Committee will allow us to go even further in creating the best games and meeting the needs of our players, our teams and all Ubisoft’s stakeholders.”

Under the leadership of Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot, the enlarged Group Executive Committee will now be composed of the following members (alphabetical order):

Sandrine Caloiaro, Chief Portfolio Officer





Sandrine Caloiaro was appointed Chief Portfolio Officer in January 2021. Sandrine is responsible for the newly created Brand Portfolio Management team, contributing to the development of Ubisoft’s strong and diverse portfolio of brands in line with players’ expectations. Sandrine joined Ubisoft back in 2014, where she first started as Consumer & Market Intelligence Director and quickly became VP of the Consumer & Market Knowledge division. Sandrine previously worked in various research and brand consulting firms including IFOP, BVA and SORGEM.

Alain Corre, Chief Publishing Officer





Alain Corre was appointed Chief Publishing Officer in 2021, after having served as Executive Director for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific) territories since 2000. As Chief Publishing Officer, Alain oversees the Global Publishing group which is responsible for growing Ubisoft's business by bringing together high impact global campaigns and a strong local presence. Working closely with production teams, Alain leads Global Publishing teams as they develop brand strategies that inform, engage and serve Ubisoft's players around the world, and accelerate profitable revenue growth.

Laurent Detoc, Chief Direct-to-Player Officer





Laurent Detoc was appointed Chief Direct-to-Player Officer in 2021 to accelerate Ubisoft’s platform strategy. The Direct-to-Player group oversees both Ubisoft+ and the Ubisoft Store while working closely with the Ubisoft Connect team to ensure these services are all delivering what players expect. Prior to this role, Laurent was named President for the North America, Central America and South America regions in 1998, after joining in 1991.

Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer





As Chief Mobile Officer, Jean-Michel Detoc is responsible for defining the company’s overall mobile business strategy and bringing some of Ubisoft’s most powerful AAA franchises on mobile, the industry’s fastest-growing segment. During his 30-year career, he has strengthened Ubisoft’s market position in China and Germany and worked across all facets of the video game industry.

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer





Frédérick Duguet integrated Ubisoft in 2009 as Chief Financial Planning Officer focusing resource allocation on stronger brand and live services development to unlock long term value creation levers that support the group’s strategy. In 2019, he became CFO and since then, he notably conducted successful bond issuances at record terms that contributed to strengthen the liquidity and maturity profile of the company. Prior to joining Ubisoft, Frédérick started his career in investment banking at Indosuez and Bankers Trust and gained extensive experience in finance and management at L’Oreal and Procter & Gamble.

Anika Grant, Chief People Officer





Anika Grant joined Ubisoft as Chief People Officer and member of the Executive Committee in April 2021. Anika is focused on implementing innovative and best-in-class strategies to attract, develop and engage the best talents, as well as contributing to improve the organizational performance of Ubisoft. In addition to her work at Ubisoft, Anika sits on the advisory boards of two pre-IPO tech companies, AwanTunai and Ecosystm, providing insights on people and culture. Before joining Ubisoft, she was Global HR Director at Dyson, prior to which she held the position of Senior Director HR at Uber.

Caroline Jeanteur, Chief Purpose Officer





After having served as Chief Strategic Innovation Officer for five years, Caroline Jeanteur was appointed Chief Purpose Officer in February 2021. In this role, Caroline defines the framework and the common principles of the group’s core identity to align and guide teams through their strategic and operational choices so that Ubisoft can fully deploy its creative potential and better respond to the major challenges of our time.

Igor Manceau, Chief Creative Officer





A 20-year Ubisoft veteran, Igor Manceau was appointed Chief Creative Officer in September 2021. Igor’s expertise and experience developing accessible, innovative, and enriching player experiences plays an integral role in shaping his creative vision for the company and in guiding the creative direction for Ubisoft’s games. Prior to his new role, Igor was the Creative Director of Riders Republic®. Since joining Ubisoft in 1998, Igor has led a team dedicated to creating casual games, served as a creative consultant for major titles including multiple releases of Assassin’s Creed®, and acted as the Director of Editorial Marketing for Ubisoft’s major franchises, including Far Cry®, Rainbow Six® and Splinter Cell®.

Cécile Russeil, Chief Legal Officer





Cécile Russeil has been a key member of Ubisoft’s leadership team for more than 30 years. Cécile created the group’s legal function in 2000, and today leads a global team managing all aspects of legal affairs and operations. She has structured and developed Ubisoft’s legal vision and strategy to support the group's growth strategy, using risk assessment analysis to optimize decision-making, promote agility and position business partnerships. Over the years, she has developed a strong expertise in anticipating future technological changes as well as legal and regulatory challenges in the markets in which Ubisoft operates.

Martin Schelling, SVP Production





Martin Schelling joined Ubisoft in 2003 and has played a major role in determining the structure and philosophy of Ubisoft’s worldwide studio production strategy. Over the years, he has contributed to the release of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, and while Senior Producer on Assassin's Creed led the delivery of four games in 10 years. In 2020, Martin moved into a new role as VP Production and has recently been promoted to SVP Production. In this role, Martin will continue to leverage his extensive knowledge and experience to oversee Ubisoft’s global production strategy and framework.

Marie-Sophie de Waubert, SVP Studios Operations





In her new role, Marie-Sophie de Waubert is responsible for defining and implementing strategy for Ubisoft’s production studios around the world, empowering teams to create exciting and innovative games, technologies, and services. She was previously Managing Director of Ubisoft Paris, where she oversaw all aspects of the studio’s strategy and operations. Her extensive experience in production has allowed her to gain a deep understanding of game development processes.

# # #

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed ®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

