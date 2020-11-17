Ubisoft Entertainment : ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA IS THE BIGGEST ASSASSIN'S CREED GAME LAUNCH IN HISTORY

UBISOFT’S ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

IS THE BIGGEST ASSASSIN’S CREED GAME LAUNCH IN HISTORY

The Premiere Next-Gen Title Sold Through More Units in First Week Than Any Other Assassin’s Creed Game

Biggest PC Launch Ever for a Ubisoft Game

Paris, France — November 17, 2020 — Today, Ubisoft® announced strong early sales for Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, one of the highest rated games this season1. Building on favorable review scores and early player response, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has also become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance. With strong feedback from players on next-gen consoles, ACV is delivering on its promise to make the most of the new hardware.

“We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much,” said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”

Players are already well into their adventure in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering more than 4 million kilometers, building their settlements (over 55 million buildings already unlocked since launch) and becoming fully immersed in the Norse and Saxon culture through the Orlog dice games (over 3.5 million games of Orlog have been won so far) or even enjoying the drinking and flyting contests (over 1.8 million players have won at least one drinking game since launch).

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.

For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.

For the latest news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft games, visit news.ubisoft.com.

Retrieved from Metacritic.com (as of November 16, 2020). According to average scores for Xbox Series X , PS4 , Xbox One and PC versions. Associate studios are Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Montpellier Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Pune, with additional help from external partner Sperasoft.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

Press Relations

Michael Burk

Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 24 03

Michael.burk@ubisoft.com

About Assassin’s Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six® and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Stadia, the Stadia beacon, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Luna, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

