Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Anno 1800 Introduces New DLC and Season 3 Pass

02/09/2021 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Season 3 Pass will bring three new pieces of DLC to Anno 1800, which will be available as a bundle or for individual purchase. The first DLC, Docklands, arrives on February 23, and provides structures for creating a warehouse district (with a main building inspired by the 'Speicherstadt' in Hamburg, Germany), along with new ways to trade by exporting rare goods.

Following Docklands is Tourist Season, which launches in spring 2021, and lets players entertain their visitors with activities and fill their virtual bellies at the best restaurants. But you'll need to get your tourists to their destinations quickly and reliably by establishing a tour bus network within the city.

Finally, The High Life - coming summer 2021 - gives prospective city managers an opportunity to build skyscrapers and malls, and deliver new commercial goods. Additionally, if you already have an Anno 1800 Old World session going, you'll be able to add monuments, hotels, restaurants, buildings, and malls to help your city progress.

Free content updates will also arrive as part of Season 3 to help improve the overall game experience.

Anno 1800 is currently available on PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games. As of today, two Year 3 editions of Anno 1800 are available: The Complete Edition Year 3 includes the main game, Deluxe pack, and three season passes; and Gold Edition Year 3 includes the main game, Deluxe pack, and the Season 3 Pass.

For more details, check out the official Anno Union site.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
11:39aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : revises full-year guidance after record third quarter
RE
11:21aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Celebrate Lunar New Year With Up To 80% Off Games At The..
PU
11:21aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Anno 1800 Introduces New DLC and Season 3 Pass
PU
11:08aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : February 9, 2021 - UBISOFT REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2020-21..
PU
10:53aCyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack -- Update
DJ
10:40aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Reports third-quarter 2020-21 sales
AQ
09:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
02/08UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Game Makers Podcast – Jesper Kyd on the Music of A..
PU
02/03Sweden's Embracer expands reach with $2.5 bln game buying spree
RE
01/29UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Look and Feel Like a Champion with Official Six Invitati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 355 M 2 849 M 2 849 M
Net income 2021 247 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2021 306 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 320 M 12 420 M 12 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 85,77 €
Last Close Price 83,84 €
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT6.34%12 420
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-0.14%23 353
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-3.13%19 288
HASBRO, INC.-0.42%12 764
MATTEL5.79%6 425
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-9.46%4 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ