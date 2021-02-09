Ubisoft Entertainment : Anno 1800 Introduces New DLC and Season 3 Pass

The Season 3 Pass will bring three new pieces of DLC to Anno 1800, which will be available as a bundle or for individual purchase. The first DLC, Docklands, arrives on February 23, and provides structures for creating a warehouse district (with a main building inspired by the 'Speicherstadt' in Hamburg, Germany), along with new ways to trade by exporting rare goods.

Following Docklands is Tourist Season, which launches in spring 2021, and lets players entertain their visitors with activities and fill their virtual bellies at the best restaurants. But you'll need to get your tourists to their destinations quickly and reliably by establishing a tour bus network within the city.

Finally, The High Life - coming summer 2021 - gives prospective city managers an opportunity to build skyscrapers and malls, and deliver new commercial goods. Additionally, if you already have an Anno 1800 Old World session going, you'll be able to add monuments, hotels, restaurants, buildings, and malls to help your city progress.

Free content updates will also arrive as part of Season 3 to help improve the overall game experience.

Anno 1800 is currently available on PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games. As of today, two Year 3 editions of Anno 1800 are available: The Complete Edition Year 3 includes the main game, Deluxe pack, and three season passes; and Gold Edition Year 3 includes the main game, Deluxe pack, and the Season 3 Pass.

For more details, check out the official Anno Union site.