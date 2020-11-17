Ubisoft Entertainment : Assassin's Creed Valhalla Has Biggest Launch In Series History

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out now, and following last week's news of a massive day-one player base, Valhalla continues to break records, selling more copies in its first week than any other Assassin's Creed game. Additionally, it has sold more PC units in the first week, solely through the Ubisoft store, than any other Ubisoft game in that same span.

'We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players, and want to thank the fans for their incredible support,' said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. 'Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams, and it's fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much. Launch is only the beginning, and we have robust content plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.'

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more information on the game, check out our previous coverage.