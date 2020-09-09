Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ubisoft Entertainment : Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launches Worldwide November 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available on November 10 as a launch game for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It will also be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC (via Ubisoft or Epic Games stores), UPLAY +, and Stadia on the same day. The PlayStation 5 version will be available upon launch of that console. On all platforms, standard editions of the game will be available for purchase at $59.99.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take advantage of Xbox Series X functionality, enabling players to experience the game at 60 frames per second while seeing the intricately detailed landscapes of England's Dark Ages at 4K. Additionally, the Xbox Series version of the game will include higher-resolution textures and clutter density, along with Direct Storage functionality that allows for faster load times.

Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla supports Smart Delivery, allowing players who purchase the game on Xbox One to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S version for free. Players can also transfer saves between those platforms.

For more information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
11:20aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launches Worldwide November 10
PU
08/31UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : August 31, 2020 - Ubisoft Appoints Virginie Haas as Chie..
PU
08/31UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Appoints Virginie Haas as Chief studios Operating Office..
GL
08/26UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Just Dance 2021 Launches In November
PU
08/25UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Faceit to launch fpl for tom clancy's rainbow six siege ..
AQ
08/20UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Kolibri Games opens studio in Bucharest
AQ
08/13UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : D-BOX Technologies and Ubisoft® Sign New Partnership Agr..
AQ
08/06UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Brawlhalla Now Available On Mobile
PU
08/05UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reveals Governance Gaps
AQ
08/03UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 574 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net income 2021 309 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2021 275 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 249 M 9 730 M 9 757 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 17 964
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,25 €
Last Close Price 67,60 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT9.78%9 730
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.27.60%16 994
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.77%13 852
HASBRO, INC.-26.06%10 700
MATTEL-19.93%3 764
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC40.87%3 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group