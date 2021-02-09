Log in
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : Celebrate Lunar New Year With Up To 80% Off Games At The Ubisoft Store

02/09/2021
From today until February 21, you can save on the latest Ubisoft releases, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, when you shop at the Ubisoft Store. The sales don't end there, either, with discounts of up to 80% on Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, The Crew 2, and more. You can also pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion together for up to 35% off, or Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Origins for up to 60% off.

As a bonus, use the code 'LUNAR15' at checkout by February 11 to get an additional 15% off your cart. If you're looking for even more savings, be sure to check the Ubisoft Store throughout the duration of the event to find limited-time flash sales. These sales won't last long, so be sure to check often.

Finally, from February 9-15, PC players can claim a free copy of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. Head to the Ubisoft Store to take full advantage of this limited-time sale, and be sure to check back with Ubisoft News for all the latest details on Ubisoft titles.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
