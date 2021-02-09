Ubisoft Entertainment : Celebrate Lunar New Year With Up To 80% Off Games At The Ubisoft Store

From today until February 21, you can save on the latest Ubisoft releases, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, when you shop at the Ubisoft Store. The sales don't end there, either, with discounts of up to 80% on Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, The Crew 2, and more. You can also pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion together for up to 35% off, or Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Origins for up to 60% off.
As a bonus, use the code 'LUNAR15' at checkout by February 11 to get an additional 15% off your cart. If you're looking for even more savings, be sure to check the Ubisoft Store throughout the duration of the event to find limited-time flash sales. These sales won't last long, so be sure to check often.
Finally, from February 9-15, PC players can claim a free copy of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. Head to the Ubisoft Store to take full advantage of this limited-time sale, and be sure to check back with Ubisoft News for all the latest details on Ubisoft titles.
