    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

07/22/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
Saint-Mandé,
July 22nd, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

On July 22nd, 2021, UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN Code FR0000054470) entered into a forward agreement with a financial intermediary in connection with the trading of its own shares, within the framework of its employee share ownership plans. The shares’ purchase is part of the share buyback program approved on July 1st, 2021, by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA.

Under the forward agreement coming to an end on July 30th, 2021, the financial intermediary is committed to deliver to UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA, a maximum number of 375,000 UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA shares for a maximum aggregate amount of 20,000,000 euros.

The purchase price is set on a formula based on the VWAPs’ average of the UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA share.

Issuer Corporate name Issuer Identification code Date Purchase/
Sale		Options/
Futures 		Number of shares Identity code of the financial instrument Expiration date Market Purpose of the transaction
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT S.A. 969500I7C8V1LBIMSM0522/07/2021Purchase Share forward agreement 375,000 shares as a maximum FR000005447030/07/2021Over-the-counterCovering of the Employee share ownership plan

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com		 
 

Alexandre Enjalbert
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

 		 

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six® and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.


Attachment


