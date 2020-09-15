Ubisoft Entertainment : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES - PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES
09/15/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES
(partial early settlement/extension)
Paris, September 15, 2020 -As part of thepre-paidforward agreement entered into on March 20, 20181with CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK relating to 4,545,454 UBISOFT treasury shares, to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2021) or by anticipation, in whole or in part, at UBISOFT's2initiative (the "Contract"), the Company has:
on the one hand, decided on September 8, 2020, to settle by anticipation the Contract for an amount of 1,100,000 UBISOFT treasury shares, the delivery of which took place (in pure registered form) on September 15, 2020 with CACEIS CORPORATE TRUST, as part of the buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA on July 2, 2020.
The shares delivered are intended to be used to cover employee stock ownership plans, in particular in connection with the 2020 employee stock ownership plan (sale of shares reserved for members of Group savings schemes)3.
Issuer corporate
Issuer identification
Settlement
Purchase/Sale
Options/Futures
name
code
Ubisoft Entertainment
Partial early settlement of the pre-paid
969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05
September 8, 2020
Purchase
forward agreement by delivery of the
SA
shares
Financial
Number of shares
instrument
Delivery
Market
Purpose of the purchases
identification code
1,100,000
FR0000054470
September 15, 2020
Over the counter
Employee stock ownership coverage
on the other hand, signed on September 15, 2020, an amendment to the Contract extending the expiration date originally set at March 22, 2021 by three years,i.e. until March 22, 2024, for the 3,445,454 UBISOFT treasury shares that have not been settled by anticipation.
These operations have no impact on the number of shares comprising the share capital, and therefore no impact in terms of dilution, and no impact on the Company's net cash position.
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor®, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division®.
