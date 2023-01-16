Advanced search
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:20:40 2023-01-16 am EST
20.23 EUR   -2.69%
09:50aUbisoft Entertainment : Document AMF CP. 2023E880277
PU
01/13PUMP / DUMP: Cincor soars, Direct Line falls
MS
01/13MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 13
MS
Ubisoft Entertainment : Document AMF CP. 2023E880277

01/16/2023 | 09:50am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
09:50aUbisoft Entertainment : Document AMF CP. 2023E880277
PU
01/13PUMP / DUMP: Cincor soars, Direct Line falls
MS
01/13MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 13
MS
01/12European Midday Briefing: Investors Await the U.S. Inflation Re..
DJ
01/12Ubisoft shares slump 20% after French video game maker warns on revenue
RE
01/11Ubisoft Entertainment Sa Revises Net Bookings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023
CI
01/11Ubisoft Entertainment SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2024
CI
01/11Ubisoft Entertainment Sa Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
01/11Transcript : Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Special Call
CI
01/11French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns, lowers targets on weak sales
RE
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Financials
Sales 2023 1 900 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2023 -303 M -328 M -328 M
Net Debt 2023 794 M 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 577 M 2 788 M 2 788 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 729
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 20,79 €
Average target price 33,97 €
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Bouchet Director & Director-Technology
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-21.28%2 788
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-0.25%1 783 819
SYNOPSYS INC.4.28%50 750
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.27%50 634
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.5.37%46 431
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION15.01%37 817