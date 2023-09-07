Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publishing of video games (57.5%); - edition and production of video games (42.5%). Net sales by source of income are divided between sales of online video games (86.3%), video game boxes (7.6%), services (4.7%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.4%).

Sector Software