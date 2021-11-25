Ubisoft Entertainment : Far Cry 6 Documentary Out Now on gTV

Log in
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
11/25/2021
A new documentary from gTV pulls back the curtain on Far Cry 6 to reveal how the team at Ubisoft Toronto rallied together to bring their vision of the game to life. "Revolución: A Far Cry Story" tells the personal stories of the people who created Far Cry 6 and features behind-the-scenes footage of developers and actors, including Giancarlo Esposito bringing the ruthless dictator Antón Castillo to life. The documentary is available now on gTV YouTube channels worldwide.

"It was thrilling to launch a massive game to millions of people around the world, but we had no idea, when we started development, that we would be shipping a game during a pandemic, and it changed everything," says Navid Khavari, Narrative Director at Ubisoft Toronto. "We went from thriving in the buzz of a state-of-the-art studio in Toronto to finding solutions to unique problems we never thought we'd face, in the quiet of our homes. Watching this back, it was great to be able to come together in what was a personal project for all of us."

"Revolución: A Far Cry Story" was produced by gTV, Ubisoft Toronto, and So Press. You can watch the documentary on gTV, Ubisoft's media channel dedicated to gaming culture.

If you haven't played Far Cry 6 yet, you can grab it for up to 20% off at the Ubisoft Store as part of the Black Friday sale until December 1. Far Cry 6 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna (and is available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription). For more on Far Cry 6, stay tuned to our Far Cry news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 17:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
Net income 2022 196 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 231 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 476 M 6 130 M 6 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
