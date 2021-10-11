Ubisoft Entertainment : Far Cry 6 Official Merchandise and Ultimate Edition Available Now

As you become a guerrilla fighter in Far Cry 6's quest to liberate the island nation of Yara from oppressive dictator Antón Castillo, you can dress for the part with official Yaran gear exclusive to the Ubisoft Store. Check out a few of the highlights from the new Far Cry 6 merchandise collection below, and see what's included with Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

Chorizo T-shirt

Show some love for Far Cry 6's Amigos with a selection of different T-shirts celebrating your new animal companions. This T-shirt features Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who is as fierce as he is cute.

Guapo T-shirt

Or perhaps you're a bigger fan of Guapo, Juan's lethal and hungry pet crocodile. Celebrate him in all his mighty glory by wearing this tee.

Chicharron T-shirt

Lastly, this shirt showcases Chicharrón. Wear it in admiration, but don't try to pet this ferocious punk-rock rooster.

Fangs For Hire T-shirt

If you simply can't choose a favorite, you can get all three of them on a shirt. This design is also available in various colors.

Welcome to Yara Hoodie

Playing as Dani Rojas, you will join Libertad, a brave group of guerrilla fighters trying to free their home from Castillo's corrupt regime. Become a true rebel and show pride for this revolutionary group in this hoodie. This vibrant hoodie is extremely soft and stylish, with a front pouch pocket and the Far Cry 6 logo. This colorful design is also available as a T-shirt!

Welcome to Yara T-shirt

Yara is a beautiful island nation filled with beaches, jungles, and urban landscapes. Although it's being torn apart in the fight against Castillo and his troops, you can preserve the beauty of this once-prosperous country with this Yara-themed T-shirt.

Welcome to Yara Mug

If you'd rather have something new to drink out of, you can get the same colorful Yara-themed design on a mug! The From Yara with Love mug is lightweight, durable, and multifunctional. Use it for a beverage or a hot meal, and attach it to your bag as you hike through real-life jungles.

Far Cry 6 Beanie

As the seasons start to change and the weather gets colder, it's important to keep your head warm! What better way to stay toasty than with the official Far Cry 6 beanie? This snug, form-fitting unisex beanie is hypoallergenic.

For even more items inspired by Far Cry 6, including snapback caps, towels, water bottles, tank tops, and flip-flops, head to the Ubisoft Store!

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

For the complete Far Cry 6 experience, get the Ultimate Edition, available for PC through the Ubisoft Store. The Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition includes the game, the Ultimate Pack, and the Season Pass (with three new DLCs and more). The Ultimate Pack comes with the Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack. The Season Pass includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, plus three new adventures from the perspective of notorious Far Cry villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.

