Ubisoft Entertainment : Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look

Today during San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of "Mythic Quest" debuted a first look at Season 3, premiering this fall. The teaser, running just over one minute, picks up where Season 2 left off, hinting at what's to come for the workplace comedy as Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) have left Mythic Quest to start GrimPop Studios, leaving David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) in charge of Mythic Quest HQ. Chaos reigns as Ian and Poppy navigate their new partnership, and Mythic Quest dives into technological frontiers and adapts to a new workplace dynamic.

"Mythic Quest" follows a group of videogame developers who work on the (fictional) biggest online multiplayer game in the world, with an ensemble cast starring McElhenney, Li, Hornsby, Dani Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessi Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin. The Apple TV+ show, which premiered in 2020, was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and is produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, Lionsgate, and 3 Arts Entertainment. "Mythic Quest" was renewed for a third and fourth season in October.

You can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of "Mythic Quest" exclusively on Apple TV+, available on iOS devices, Apple TV, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast with Google TV. Learn more about "Mythic Quest" by reading up on its special 'Everlight' episode, or check out this episode of Game Makers with writer/cast member Ashly Burch.