    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:26 2022-07-22 am EDT
41.10 EUR   -1.34%
Ubisoft Entertainment : Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look
PU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21Ubisoft reports first-quarter 2022-23 sales
GL
Ubisoft Entertainment : Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look

07/23/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
Today during San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of "Mythic Quest" debuted a first look at Season 3, premiering this fall. The teaser, running just over one minute, picks up where Season 2 left off, hinting at what's to come for the workplace comedy as Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) have left Mythic Quest to start GrimPop Studios, leaving David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) in charge of Mythic Quest HQ. Chaos reigns as Ian and Poppy navigate their new partnership, and Mythic Quest dives into technological frontiers and adapts to a new workplace dynamic.

"Mythic Quest" follows a group of videogame developers who work on the (fictional) biggest online multiplayer game in the world, with an ensemble cast starring McElhenney, Li, Hornsby, Dani Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessi Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin. The Apple TV+ show, which premiered in 2020, was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and is produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, Lionsgate, and 3 Arts Entertainment. "Mythic Quest" was renewed for a third and fourth season in October.

You can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of "Mythic Quest" exclusively on Apple TV+, available on iOS devices, Apple TV, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast with Google TV. Learn more about "Mythic Quest" by reading up on its special 'Everlight' episode, or check out this episode of Game Makers with writer/cast member Ashly Burch. Don't miss a single update by following Ubisoft Film & TV news.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 00:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 170 M 2 218 M 2 218 M
Net income 2022 180 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 066 M 5 179 M 5 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-4.57%5 179
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.25%1 947 241
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.53%52 922
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.10%51 710
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.83%51 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.44%46 248