Ubisoft Entertainment : October 29, 2020 - Ubisoft reports first-half 2020-21 Earnings figures 324.29 KB

Paris, October 29, 2020 - Today, Ubisoft released its earnings figures for the first half of fiscal 2020-21, i.e. the six months ended September 30, 2020.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said "The videogame industry is benefitting from very strong momentum. It is by far the fastest growing segment of entertainment and is driving unprecedented consumer engagement and social interactions. In this context, our strategy and competitive advantages continue to be fully validated by recent industry announcements of consolidation and new platform launches. The value of videogame IPs has never been so strong and these announcements highlight the importance of owning a deep and diversified portfolio of high-qualityfranchises. Thanks to this major asset, which we have built up organically over more than two decades, Ubisoft has entered into fruitful partnerships with the biggest technological and videogame platforms, who are all thrilled to onboard our content.

At the same time, we continue investing to increasingly leverage our direct-to-player relationship. Over the past ten years, we have built our proprietary online distribution and services ecosystem, our unique identifier across games and platforms and our unparalleled production capacity. These are formidable assets for strengthening this direct relationship. Through multiple entry points and business models, and with the introduction of Ubisoft Connect, we aim to offer players frictionless access and enriching experiences across our full catalog of games. This will expand discoverability, traffic and global engagement to ultimately provide meaningful value for our players, our teams and our shareholders over the coming years."

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer, said "Q2 was another quarter of outperformance for Ubisoft, driven by the appeal of our deep and diversified portfolio of franchises and our broad range of Live services. This excellent dynamic allows us to deliver record profitability over the first half. We are proud of our teams for demonstrating amazing dedication and resilience during these challenging times, especially considering that a clear majority of our developers are still working from home. They have continued to deliver outstanding Live services and content at a high cadence while simultaneously developing the most ambitious line-upin the industry. We continue to look at the year ahead with confidence and can't wait to have players get their hands on our games. That starts today with Watch Dogs: Legion, which has solid ratings, and will be followed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is set to be one of this holiday season's biggest mainstream titles, and by Immortals Fenyx Rising, our brand-new,fresh and light-heartedIP. Thanks to our early positioning, we expect the strong momentum of next gen consoles to be a material catalyst for our games.

Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May. Being able to maximize the long term value of our IPs while at the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, confidence in our holiday season release slate and current supportive industry dynamics."

Yves Guillemot added "During the quarter we undertook profound actions to create a safer and more inclusive workplace and to transform our corporate culture. That included auditing our HR processes and listening to feedback from more than 14,000 of Ubisoft's employees, which helped give us a deep understanding of the situation and create a roadmap to guide our improvement. While much remains to be done, our teams' testimonies showed a deep attachment to Ubisoft and a strong desire to defend the values of respect and benevolence on which the Group was built. We are committed to making the necessary changes to create an exemplary workplace culture of which everyone at Ubisoft can be proud."

2