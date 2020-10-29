Ubisoft Entertainment : October 29, 2020 - Ubisoft reports first-half 2020-21 Earnings figures 324.29 KB

UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Outperformance driven by the strong appeal of Ubisoft's diversified portfolio
and Live services
Updated 2020-21 targets to reflect the delays of Far Cry 6
and Rainbow Six Quarantine due to COVID-19
FIRST-HALF2020-21: NET BOOKINGS WELL ABOVE TARGET AND RECORD PROFITABILITY
|
|
In €m
|
Reported change
|
In % of total net bookings
|
|
vs. H1 2019-2020
|
H1 2020-21
|
H1 2019-20
|
|
|
IFRS 15 sales
|
757.0
|
+8.5%
|
NA
|
NA
|
Net bookings
|
754.7
|
+14.2%
|
NA
|
NA
|
Digital net bookings
|
655.4
|
+22.0%
|
86.8%
|
81.2%
|
PRI net bookings
|
371.7
|
+19.9%
|
49.2%
|
46.9%
|
Back-catalog net bookings
|
713.1
|
+39.4%
|
94.5%
|
77.4%
|
IFRS operating income/(loss)
|
48.1
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Non-IFRS operating income
|
114.3
|
NA
|
15.1%
|
1.0%
-
100 million unique players active in the first half of the fiscal year on PC and consoles, in line with the full calendar year 2019
-
Second fiscal quarter: Net bookings of €344.7 million, well above the target of approximately €290.0 million
-
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege:
-
-
Solid player acquisition during the quarter
-
Over 65 million registered players and circa €2.5 billion in cumulative total consumer spending since launch
-
Assassin's Creed® Odyssey:
-
-
Very sharp Q2 increase in sell-through, daily engagement and PRI, up by more than 200%, 250% and 400% respectively vs Assassin's Creed Origins (on a comparable basis)
-
Tom Clancy's The Division® 2, For Honor® and The Crew® 2:
-
-
Double-digityear-on-year growth in Q2 net bookings for each of the three games
-
Just Dance®:
-
-
Franchise Net bookings up by more than 100% in Q2 versus Q2 2019-20
-
Ubisoft Connect:
-
-
Ubisoft's player ecosystem gets the biggest overhaul in its history and paves the way for cross-platform features and communities to build discoverability, traffic and overall engagement
2020-21 TARGETS: Net bookings now expected between €2,200 million and €2,350 million and non-IFRS operating income between €420 million and €520 million
Paris, October 29, 2020 - Today, Ubisoft released its earnings figures for the first half of fiscal 2020-21, i.e. the six months ended September 30, 2020.
Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said "The videogame industry is benefitting from very strong momentum. It is by far the fastest growing segment of entertainment and is driving unprecedented consumer engagement and social interactions. In this context, our strategy and competitive advantages continue to be fully validated by recent industry announcements of consolidation and new platform launches. The value of videogame IPs has never been so strong and these announcements highlight the importance of owning a deep and diversified portfolio of high-qualityfranchises. Thanks to this major asset, which we have built up organically over more than two decades, Ubisoft has entered into fruitful partnerships with the biggest technological and videogame platforms, who are all thrilled to onboard our content.
At the same time, we continue investing to increasingly leverage our direct-to-player relationship. Over the past ten years, we have built our proprietary online distribution and services ecosystem, our unique identifier across games and platforms and our unparalleled production capacity. These are formidable assets for strengthening this direct relationship. Through multiple entry points and business models, and with the introduction of Ubisoft Connect, we aim to offer players frictionless access and enriching experiences across our full catalog of games. This will expand discoverability, traffic and global engagement to ultimately provide meaningful value for our players, our teams and our shareholders over the coming years."
Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer, said "Q2 was another quarter of outperformance for Ubisoft, driven by the appeal of our deep and diversified portfolio of franchises and our broad range of Live services. This excellent dynamic allows us to deliver record profitability over the first half. We are proud of our teams for demonstrating amazing dedication and resilience during these challenging times, especially considering that a clear majority of our developers are still working from home. They have continued to deliver outstanding Live services and content at a high cadence while simultaneously developing the most ambitious line-upin the industry. We continue to look at the year ahead with confidence and can't wait to have players get their hands on our games. That starts today with Watch Dogs: Legion, which has solid ratings, and will be followed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is set to be one of this holiday season's biggest mainstream titles, and by Immortals Fenyx Rising, our brand-new,fresh and light-heartedIP. Thanks to our early positioning, we expect the strong momentum of next gen consoles to be a material catalyst for our games.
Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May. Being able to maximize the long term value of our IPs while at the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, confidence in our holiday season release slate and current supportive industry dynamics."
Yves Guillemot added "During the quarter we undertook profound actions to create a safer and more inclusive workplace and to transform our corporate culture. That included auditing our HR processes and listening to feedback from more than 14,000 of Ubisoft's employees, which helped give us a deep understanding of the situation and create a roadmap to guide our improvement. While much remains to be done, our teams' testimonies showed a deep attachment to Ubisoft and a strong desire to defend the values of respect and benevolence on which the Group was built. We are committed to making the necessary changes to create an exemplary workplace culture of which everyone at Ubisoft can be proud."
Note
The Group presents indicators which are not prepared strictly in accordance with IFRS as it considers that they are the best reflection of its operating and financial performance. The definitions of the non-IFRS indicators as well as a reconciliation table between the IFRS consolidated income statement and the non-IFRS consolidated income statement are provided in an appendix to this press release.
Income statement and key financial data
|
In € millions
|
H1 2020-21
|
%
|
H1 2019-20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS 15 sales
|
757.0
|
|
697.5
|
|
Deferred revenues related to IFRS 15
|
(2.2)
|
|
(36.4)
|
|
Net bookings
|
754.7
|
|
661.1
|
|
Gross margin based on net bookings
|
652.8
|
86.5%
|
564.3
|
85.4%
|
Non-IFRS R&D expenses
|
(258.5)
|
-34.3%
|
(284.9)
|
-43.1%
|
Non-IFRS selling expenses
|
(177.3)
|
-23.5%
|
(186.9)
|
-28.3%
|
Non-IFRS G&A expenses
|
(102.6)
|
-13.6%
|
(85.7)
|
-13.0%
|
Total non-IFRS SG&A expenses
|
(279.9)
|
-37.1%
|
(272.5)
|
-41.2%
|
Non-IFRS operating income
|
114.3
|
15.1%
|
6.9
|
1.0%
|
IFRS operating income
|
48.1
|
|
9.3
|
|
Non-IFRS diluted EPS (in €)
|
0.71
|
|
0.11
|
|
IFRS diluted EPS (in €)
|
0.17
|
|
0.01
|
|
Non-IFRS cash flows from operating
|
(72.8)
|
|
(20.6)
|
|
activities(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D investment expenditure
|
(520.3)
|
|
(431.4)
|
|
Non-IFRS net cash/(debt) position
|
(123.9)
|
|
(217.8)
|
-
Based on the consolidated cash flow statement for comparison with other industry players (non reviewed).
Sales and net bookings
IFRS 15 sales for the second quarter of 2020-21 came to €329.7 million, down 1.3% (up 1.6% at constant exchange rates1) compared with the €334.1 million generated in second-quarter2019-20. For the first half of 2020-21, IFRS 15 sales amounted to €757.0 million, up 8.5% (9.4% at constant exchange rates) compared with the first-half2019-20 figure of €697.5 million.
Net bookings for second-quarter2020-21 totaled €344.7 million, exceeding the target of approximately €290 million, and representing a decrease of 0.6% (up 2.1% at constant exchange rates) compared with the €346.9 million recorded for the second quarter of 2019-20.First-half2020-21 net bookings stood at €754.7 million, up 14.2% (15.1% at constant exchange rates) on the €661.1 million generated in the first half of 2019-20.
1 Sales at constant exchange rates are calculated by applying to the data for the period under review the average exchange rates used for the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Main income statement items2
Non-IFRS operating income came in at €114.3 million, versus €6.9 million in the first-half 2019- 20.
Non-IFRS attributable net income amounted to €89.1 million, representing non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (EPS) of €0.71, compared with €12.8 million and €0.11 respectively for first- half 2019-20.
IFRS attributable net income totaled €21.1 million, representing IFRS diluted EPS of €0.17 (€0.9 million and €0.01 respectively in first-half2019-20).
Main cash flow statement3 items
Non-IFRS cash flows from operating activities represented a net outflow of €72.8 million (against
-
net outflow of €20.6 million in first-half2019-20). This year-on-year change reflects a negative €146.0 million in non-IFRS cash flow from operations (versus a negative €104.1 million in first- half 2019-20) and a €73.3 million decrease in non-IFRS working capital requirement (compared with a €83.5 million decrease in the first six months of 2019-20).
Outlook
Third-quarter2020-21
Net bookings for the third quarter of 2020-21 are expected to come in at between €860 million and €960 million, versus €455.5 million in third-quarter2019-20.
Full-year2020-21
The Company is updating the target range communicated in May 2020, of between €2,350 million and €2,650 million for Net bookings and between €400 million and €600 million for non-IFRS operating income. This range took into account the possibility that one AAA game could be postponed to the 2021-22 fiscal year (with an estimated impact of more than 50% of the €200 million range for non-IFRS operating income) and the economic risks that the COVID-19 crisis posed to consumer spending and operating conditions of Ubisoft's business partners.
The Company updates its targets to reflect:
-
The remarkable performance of the first half of the year;
-
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis: Shift of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021- 22, two high-contribution titles, due to production challenges related to work from home;
-
Favorable indications on video game consumption at the end of the year.
Taking these new elements into account, Net bookings are adjusted to between €2,250 million and €2,400 million and non-IFRS operating income to between €450 million and €550 million. Additionally, unfavorable foreign exchange rates evolutions have an impact of around €50 million on Net bookings and €30 million on non-IFRS operating income. Consequently, the new 2020-21 targets for Net bookings are now in the range of €2,200 million to €2,350 million and non-IFRS operating income in the range of €420 million to €520 million.
-
See the presentation published on Ubisoft's website for further information on movements in the income and cash flow statement.
-
Based on the consolidated cash flow statement for comparison with other industry players (non reviewed)
