Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Pick Up Assassin's Creed Comics Samples During Free Comic Book Day

08/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assassin's Creed fans have something to look forward to this year on August 14 during Free Comic Book Day. In partnership with TOKYOPOP, samples of 'Assassin's Creed Dynasty' and 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers' will be available as part of Free Comic Book Day 2021's gold title lineup. The two original stories will be available at all participating comic-book stores on August 14.

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers' is a manhua created by Feng Zi Su:

Not long before the exploits of Eivor Wolf-Kissed, Jarl Stensson and his sons, Ulf and Björn, make their way to England at the behest of Halfdan Ragnarsson and Ivarr the Boneless. Filled with excitement, confidence, and bloodlust, the three Vikings are eager to go to war against Aelfred the Great and his Anglo-Saxon army. But they would do well not to underestimate what awaits them on those green shores.

The ebook edition of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers' will be available on August 14, while the print edition will be released wherever books are sold on October 12.

'Assassin's Creed Dynasty' is an original story set in ancient China, created by Xu Xian Zhe:

In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals, Luoyang and Chang'an, fall, and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan.

As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

The first volume of Assassin's Creed Dynasty will launch in ebook and print formats across North America in January 2022.

For more updates on Assassin's Creed, be sure to visit our dedicated news hub and for more information about Assassin's Creed transmedia offerings, please visit www.assassinscreed.com/stories.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:52pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Pick Up Assassin's Creed Comics Samples During Free Comi..
PU
08/12UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Leaders Share Their Insights at Women In Technology Fest..
PU
08/12UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Exp..
PU
08/11UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Add Viking Vibes to Your Wardrobe with Assassin's Creed ..
PU
08/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Hungry Shark Celebrates 10 Years and 800 Million Downloa..
PU
08/04UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Play Far Cry 5 for Free from August 5-9
PU
08/03UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : How Ubisoft Is Supporting Three New Indie Games in 2021
PU
08/03UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Tom clancy's rainbow six siege reveals containment event..
AQ
08/03Skillz Forms Strategic Partnership with Exit Games, Developer of Photon, Worl..
AQ
08/02UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Siege Containment Event Adds New Nest Destru..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 342 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
Net income 2022 205 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2022 174 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 305 M 7 398 M 7 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 20 243
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 51,44 €
Average target price 69,76 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-34.75%7 398
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.30%2 177 891
SEA LIMITED53.85%160 603
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.57%107 756
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.54%84 910
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.14%74 410