    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Ubisoft Entertainment : Pre-Order The Rainbow Six Siege Collector's Case Now

08/16/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Rainbow Six Siege is all about tense, tactical actions and strategic team coordination. But it's also about blowing giant holes in walls, and if you've ever wondered what it feels like to wield Sledge's signature hammer, you won't have to wonder anymore, thanks to the Rainbow Six Siege Collector's Case. Available in extremely limited quantities, the Collector's Case is available exclusively at merch.ubisoft.com for pre-order right now in select regions*.

The Rainbow Six Siege Collector's Case comes with a variety of physical and digital goods (available on the platform of your choice), but does not contain a copy of the game:

Physical Content*

  • The high-end Ubicollectibles replica of Sledge's hammer. The hammer is a 1:2 scale replica and 50cm in length. It comes with a display stand and is made of PVC, ABS, and fabric.

  • An authenticity certificate, including a thank-you letter written and signed by the production team and numbered from 1 to 7,000.

  • The Sparkle Tachanka Chibi straight out of the Rainbow is Magic event.

  • A gold-colored IQ keychain, highlighting the gadget-finding GSG9 Operator of Rainbow Six Siege.

  • A set of three lithographs designed by talented artists from the Rainbow Six Siege community.

  • A unique embroidered cloth patch to show that you are part of the Team Rainbow.

  • The Collector's Box with an artwork inspired by Rainbow Six Siege.

Digital Content**

  • An exclusive Tachanka Sparkle Chibi charm inspired by the Rainbow is Magic event.

  • The Tachanka Sparkle Bundle, including the famous That Pink Camo uniform, The Unicorn headgear, TA-CHAN-KA charm, and the Glitter Rainbow weapon skin for 9x19VSN and DP27.

  • Early access for the Zero Platinized Bundle, including the Windbreaker uniform, Chrome-plated headgear, and Tempered Alloy weapon skin for MP7, 5.7 USG, and SC3000K.

  • Early Access for the Iana Byte Set, including the Terminal Framework uniform, Terminal Program headgear, Aegis Gemini charm, and Datum processor weapon skin for the ARX200.

  • A set of three iconic weapon skins including the Cramoisi weapon skin for MP5, the Ombre weapon skin for SG-CQB, and the Extravagance weapon skin for D-50.

  • The Ubicollectibles replica of Sledge's hammer comes with a unique code that unlocks a weapon skin for Sledge's L85A2 gun.

  • The Sparkle Tachanka Chibi also includes a unique code to unlock a Tachanka chibi charm.

PRE-ORDER NOW

*Available in the US, Canada, and most territories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

**Final content and release dates subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft's sole discretion at any time. System requirements pending. Please check system requirements and product details/restrictions before purchase and upon game release before redeeming your pre-order.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
