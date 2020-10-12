Log in
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : Rabbids Wild Race – All-New Instant Game from Ubisoft Da Nang

10/12/2020 | 05:55am EDT

The Rabbids are known for getting themselves in plenty of whacky situations, from making a mess in space to invading popular streaming services, but this time it's your job to help them jet to success in Rabbids Wild Race. The all-new instant game from Ubisoft Da Nang pits you against other players in a jetpack race to the finish line, avoiding obstacles, collecting coins and bouncing on a few heads along the way. These free fun size games require no downloads and run straight from your browser on PC or mobile, and with single touch control Rabbids Wild Race is simple to pick up and fun for players of any age.

The team at Ubisoft Da Nang are also proud to have Rabbids Wild Race hosted on Poki.com, a game hosting website which boasts over 30 million players per day worldwide with games in over 28 languages, and from a wide range of genres and developers.

Stay up to date with future games from Ubisoft Da Nang and check back on Ubisoft News for more from Ubisoft teams and studios.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 09:54:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 2 589 M 3 057 M 3 057 M
Net income 2021 311 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 250 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 093 M 11 927 M 11 918 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 17 964
Free-Float 89,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,82 €
Last Close Price 81,88 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT32.97%11 927
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.32.03%17 583
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.17.81%16 243
HASBRO, INC.-15.58%12 217
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC71.66%4 456
MATTEL-7.82%4 333
