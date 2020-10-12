Ubisoft Entertainment : Rabbids Wild Race – All-New Instant Game from Ubisoft Da Nang

The Rabbids are known for getting themselves in plenty of whacky situations, from making a mess in space to invading popular streaming services, but this time it's your job to help them jet to success in Rabbids Wild Race. The all-new instant game from Ubisoft Da Nang pits you against other players in a jetpack race to the finish line, avoiding obstacles, collecting coins and bouncing on a few heads along the way. These free fun size games require no downloads and run straight from your browser on PC or mobile, and with single touch control Rabbids Wild Race is simple to pick up and fun for players of any age.

The team at Ubisoft Da Nang are also proud to have Rabbids Wild Race hosted on Poki.com, a game hosting website which boasts over 30 million players per day worldwide with games in over 28 languages, and from a wide range of genres and developers.

Stay up to date with future games from Ubisoft Da Nang and check back on Ubisoft News for more from Ubisoft teams and studios.