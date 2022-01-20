Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Rainbow Six Extraction Available Now

01/20/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rainbow Six Extraction is out now, pitting players against a deadly, mutating alien threat in a whole new tactical PvE co-op experience. Featuring full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression, the game is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC, as well as via Ubisoft+. It is also playable on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Extraction stars a select line-up of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege who have been reworked with new abilities and attributes to help them better take on the Archaean parasite. The 13 different mission types across 12 containment zones pose an ever-shifting challenge, as players face 13 enemy archetypes and a host of mutations that make each incursion unpredictable. Team up with up to two other players, or take on solo missions as you level up your Operators' loadouts and abilities, and progress to unlock new REACT tech gadgets, cosmetic customization items, and more.

For those looking for more customization options, check out the Deluxe Edition of the game at the Ubisoft Store. The Obscura, Noxious Touch, and REACT Strike packs ensure you'll have a strong array of looks to equip right from the get-go.

Players who own both Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege will receive the United Front bundle, which contains four exclusive gearsets split between the two games and unlocks all 18 Operators featured in Extraction for use in Rainbow Six Siege. Furthermore, the Buddy Pass (available after launch) will allow Extraction owners to invite two friends to play with them for free for up to two weeks.

The Archaean threat grows stronger every day, bringing new challenges in Extraction's free post-launch content plan. Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (including through Xbox Games Pass and PC Game Pass), PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC, as well as via Ubisoft+. To stay up on the latest news and updates, bookmark our Rainbow Six Extraction news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:11pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Extraction Available Now
PU
01/19UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Extraction – Video Starter Guide
PU
01/19UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Join the Galactic War with Brawlhalla's Season 5 Battle Pass
PU
01/19EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain as Traders Shrug Off Asia, US Losses
DJ
01/13UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : The Settlers Bring Exploration, Strategy, and a Bustling Economy t..
PU
01/12UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Assassin's Creed Dynasty English Paperback Version Out Now, Digita..
PU
01/11FAR CRY 6'S SECOND DLC EPISODE, PAGA : Control, Available Now
PU
01/11ASSASSIN'S CREED : The Ezio Collection Coming To Switch February 17
PU
01/11Game Developer -UBISOFT AND AZERION EXPAND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP, BRINGING MORE NANO GA..
AQ
01/10UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : La Forge – Pushing State-Of-The-Art AI In Games To Create Th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 227 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
Net income 2022 194 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 257 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 406 M 7 270 M 7 264 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Average target price 61,29 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT20.73%7 270
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.81%2 277 396
SEA LIMITED-24.98%94 310
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.04%74 173
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-12.45%68 390
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.29%47 894