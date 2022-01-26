Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ubisoft Entertainment
  News
  Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Ubisoft Entertainment : Rainbow Six Extraction Surpasses 3 Million Players; Buddy Pass Out Tomorrow

01/26/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Less than a week after its launch, Rainbow Six Extraction has surpassed 3 million players across all platforms, and more are about to join the fight against the deadly Archaean parasite thanks to the Buddy Pass, launching tomorrow.

The Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass grants owners of the game - even those playing on Xbox Game Pass - two tokens that they can give to any two friends to try out the game for free for two weeks. The tokens will allow access to Rainbow Six Extraction on any platform, and thanks to cross-play, you can squad up with your friends no matter where they prefer to play. Any progress those friends make in those two weeks will carry over if they decide to purchase the game.

Whether playing solo, with a friend, or with a full squad of three Operators, now's the time to jump in and test your mettle against a deadly, mutating alien threat in a tense and tactical co-op PvE experience. And for those of you already giving the Archaeans what for, keep leveling up those Operators and unlocking that REACT tech, because you're going to need it for what Rainbow Six Extraction has in store for its free post-launch content.

Rainbow Six Extraction is out now, and features full cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC, as well as via Ubisoft+. It is also playable on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

To stay up on the latest news and updates, bookmark our Rainbow Six Extraction news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 228 M 2 504 M 2 504 M
Net income 2022 194 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2022 256 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 980 M 6 747 M 6 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 48,54 €
Average target price 61,25 €
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT10.36%6 605
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.22%2 165 977
SEA LIMITED-35.22%81 436
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.81%72 461
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.25%62 748
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.85%44 752