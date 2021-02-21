Ubisoft Entertainment : Rainbow Six Siege - Crimson Heist Operator and Map Guide

A new Attacker named Flores will bring some explosive drones to Team Rainbow when Crimson Heist, the first season of Year 6, launches for Rainbow Six Siege. The new season will also introduce the Gonne-6, a secondary weapon option for select Attackers that shoots a single explosive round, as well as a rework for the Border map. Furthermore, the Match Replay feature will enter its beta phase and launch on PC. Match Replay on PC, the Gonne-6, and the Border map will be free for all players when Crimson Heist launches. Flores will be available through the premium track of the Crimson Heist Battle Pass, and will also be unlockable two weeks after the season launch with Renown or R6 credits.

Flores is a new medium-speed, medium-armor attacking Operator from Argentina, and he's created the DIY device every Attacker dreams of: he put a bomb on a drone. His RCE-Ratero gadgets can clear out Defender obstacles, including barricades, shields, and barbed wire, and they can also target enemy gadgets, like Bandit's batteries or Maestro's Evil Eyes. This gives Flores the power to clear the way for his allies to advance, and he can even open large holes in destructible walls or blow open unreinforced hatches to open up new routes (the device has no effect on reinforced surfaces). Of course, the Ratero's blast is also very dangerous for anyone caught in its blast radius, though the explosive timer is long enough for savvy Defenders (or unlucky Attackers) to get clear.

Here's how it works: Once Flores deploys a Ratero drone, its wheels start spinning and it drives ahead nonstop until it is destroyed, or its explosive is triggered. It can be steered, it can jump, and it can go anywhere a normal Attacker drone can go, but it can't reverse or slow down. While moving, the Ratero is vulnerable to being destroyed by enemy bullets, electricity, lasers, and Mozzie's Pests, or to being stopped by Mute's jammers, so players will have to be wary to ensure the Ratero reaches its target. However, once the explosive is triggered - either manually by the player or automatically when the countdown timer reaches zero - it's the Defenders who will have to watch out.

Engaging the explosive causes the Ratero to anchor: it immediately stops moving, armors itself, and becomes bulletproof. Then, after a short fuse timer, BOOM. The Ratero's explosion can take a lot of Defender utility off the board, and the anchoring feature gives savvy Flores players some extra flexibility. When the Ratero anchors, it sticks to any surface it's touching, and if the Ratero is mid-jump, it'll stick to the next surface it touches, including walls, deployable shields, and some enemy gadgets.

His set of explosive Ratero drones, along with the stun grenades or claymore in his secondary gadget slot, give Flores a lot of reach and potential to make an impact. With an AR-33 assault rifle or SR-25 marksman rifle in his primary weapon slot, and his GSH-18 sidearm, he can be a threat from all angles. Whether he's clearing the way for his teammates, denying defuser access in a post-plant situation, or simply out for blood, Flores brings style (how about those glasses?) and substance to any attacking team.

Select Attackers will have another explosive option for their loadouts when Crimson Heist introduces the Gonne-6. Though it only has one round, this secondary weapon can make a crucial difference by taking out bulletproof gadgets, including bulletproof cameras, deployable shields, Maestro's Evil Eye turrets, Castle's barricades, and more.

Crimson Heist will also bring a rework for the Border map. A host of small changes have been made across the map to increase mobility options, like the new exterior staircase to the Archives/Offices balcony, and the new interior balcony over the Waiting Room that connects East Stairs to the Break Room. A number of objective sites have been extended and reorganized, making for cleaner lines of sight and better balance, and the Bathroom in particular has a new destructible wall near the exterior window that may prove pivotal in some matches. Furthermore, the ambient noises on the map have been updated; the noise from the helicopter circling overhead has been significantly reduced, and the man on the PA system will only make announcements during the Prep Phase.

The upcoming season will also mark a new milestone for the Match Replay feature, which will enter a beta phase as it becomes available to all PC players on live servers. Match Replay automatically records the matches you play and allows you to play them back from any perspective, even that of your opponents. The beta will allow players to experiment with the latest updates to the feature, including fast-forward and rewind on the timeline, round selection navigation, and revamped UI, and will be a valuable opportunity for the team to gather feedback on future development of the feature. Players can submit feedback via the Rainbow Six Siege forums and social channels.

Crimson Heist is coming soon to Rainbow Six Siege, bringing the Gonne-6 and Border map rework free to all players at launch. The new Attacker, Flores, will be available at launch through the Crimson Heist Battle Pass as the first unlock of the premium track, and will be available two week later for purchase with Renown or R6 credits. To keep up with the big changes and exciting new additions coming in Year 6 of Rainbow Six Siege, visit our Rainbow Six Siege news hub.