Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Rainbow Six Siege – Demon Veil Operator and Gadget Guide

02/19/2022 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Demon Veil is the first season of Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege, and it's bringing an impactful new Operator, a Team Deathmatch mode, and the Attacker Repick feature. Azami is a Defender hailing from Japan and armed with kunai-shaped Kiba Barriers. She can throw them into almost any surface and a large disc of foam will rapidly expand outward from the point of impact, creating a bulletproof barrier that can block off entry points, peek holes, or create some extra cover for her allies. Azami will be available at season launch through the premium track of the Demon Veil Battle Pass, and will be available for unlock two weeks after launch with Renown or R6 Credits.

Later in the season, Demon Veil will add a new map to the Siege pool. Emerald Plains is set at a posh country club in Ireland, and will make a sophisticated setting for Siege's tactical showdowns. Coming at season launch, a new Team Deathmatch mode will allow players to pick almost any Operator (shield mains are excluded), regardless of what which side they play for or if someone else has already picked them, and then duke it out in firefights with only weapons and grenades (and respawns, of course). Additionally, the Attacker Repick feature will enable players to change which Attacker they've picked during the Prep Phase to adapt to their team's scouting intel; if your team didn't bring Thatcher and you spot some electrified reinforcements, you can now do something about it.

Here's a quick rundown of some more updates launching with Demon Veil:

  • There's a rework for Goyo that detaches his flammable canisters from his deployable shields, allowing you to strategically place the canisters on floors or walls and then shoot them when the time is right.

  • All 1x sights, such as different versions of the holographic, red dot, and reflex sights, will now be universally available to all Operators.

  • The Match Replay feature, which PC players are already using to analyze setups, relive highlights, and create content, is coming to consoles.

  • A new verification step for the Ranked playlist will require you to link your phone number to your Ubisoft Account as part of the team's ongoing anti-cheat efforts.

  • There will be a new incentive program for reporting issues at R6fix.ubi.com.

Now let's talk more about Azami and her gadget. The Kiba Barriers look like kunai - throwing knives from Azami's home country of Japan - but instead of sticking into people, they stick into surfaces. Once embedded, they deploy a rapidly-expanding substance that hardens almost immediately into a bulletproof barrier. This substance expands outwardly from the center to create a large rigid disc that can extend along a wall or into open air. If Azami throws it into a surface that it can't deploy on, like a gadget or a shield, it simply won't deploy, and you can pick up the gadget and try again. It may also form only a partial barrier depending on nearby surfaces, but sometimes, a little bit of a barrier is all you need.

From drone holes and doors to hatches, floors, and all make and manner of breach holes, if there's a gap you want sealed up, Azami has got you covered. She can also create cover in so many different places that if you expect your usual angles to be there waiting for you when Azami's in the round, you'd better get on your drone and double-check.

If you want to dream a little bigger, why not put a Kiba Barrier on another Kiba Barrier to create an extra-large barrier? You could also place one below a Mira window on a soft wall, so Attackers thinking they can shoot through and hit whoever is watching the window will be foiled. Why not put a couple of barriers in a hallway to create a labyrinth of facades to lure your foes in? Whether you use Kiba Barriers to pre-place fortifications or reactively respond to threats, the beauty of Azami's gadget is in its creativity and how it allows you to truly play with the geometry of a Siege map to surprise and outwit your opponents.

Unless your opponents blow them up, that is. Kiba Barriers are bulletproof, but not explosive-proof. To counter Azami's influence on the match, bring Flores or Ash or Zofia to destroy her barriers from a safe distance. You can also break the barriers with a few melee hits, though the visible cracks that appear on the barrier will be a clear warning to any observant enemies.

Then there's the matter of corners. Most buildings in Siege are full of 90-degree angles, but Kiba Barriers are circular, so deploying one on, say, the side of a doorway will block off a lot, but not all, of said doorway. This can make for some tricky peek holes, and we all know those go both ways. Azami doesn't rewrite the rules of Rainbow Six Siege; she expands the possibilities, breathing new life into each map and new unpredictability into each encounter.

Azami's loadout includes the 9x19VSN submachine gun or the ACS12 shotgun as a primary, and the D-50 as her secondary. Take some barbed wire for extra obstruction, or impact grenades to add another map-reshaping tool to your kit.

Be sure to catch up on the current season, High Calibre, before the upcoming release of Demon Veil, and stay up on the latest news in our Rainbow Six Siege news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 17:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Siege – Demon Veil Operator and Gadget Guide
PU
02/18UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Extraction's Spillover Crisis Event Available Now
PU
02/18&LSQUO;RABBIDS INVASION : Mission to Mars' Available Now on Netflix
PU
02/18THIS WEEK AT UBISOFT : New Rainbow Six Extraction Event, Brawlhalla Crossover, and More
PU
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/17UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Six Invitational Showmatch Supporting SpecialEffect Premieres Tomo..
PU
02/17ASSASSIN'S CREED : The Ezio Collection Available Now on Switch
PU
02/17JUST DANCE 2022 SEASON ONE : Astral Launches Today With New Content
PU
02/17Ubisoft reports third-quarter 2021-22 sales
GL
02/17Ubisoft Entertainment SA Provides Bookings Guidance for the Full-Year 2021-22
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 181 M 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net income 2022 174 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 238 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 623 M 6 372 M 6 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,64 €
Average target price 59,84 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT5.97%6 372
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.83%75 557
SEA LIMITED-42.92%71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.21%60 879
SYNOPSYS, INC.-21.95%44 081