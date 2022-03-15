Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/15 12:28:06 pm
37.76 EUR   -6.58%
12:12pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Siege – Demon Veil Out Now
PU
12:02pFOR HONOR YEAR 6 SEASON 1 : Golden Age Arrives March 17
PU
03/14GDC 2022 : Ubisoft's Complete Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Rainbow Six Siege – Demon Veil Out Now

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Demon Veil, the first season of Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege, has launched, bringing with it a new mode, a new Operator, and a host of new updates. Azami is a new Defender who hails from Japan and wields the Kiba Barrier gadget, which allows her to deploy bulletproof cover at range; read more about her in our Demon Veil Operator and Gadget Guide. She is obtainable now through the premium track of the Demon Veil Battle Pass, which is available for standalone purchase or as part of the Year 7 Pass.

Team Deathmatch is also live, allowing players to warm up their gun and grenade skills in fast-paced firefights where there are no gadgets or reinforcements, and you can respawn upon death. The Attacker Repick feature is also available now during the Prep Phase, so Attackers can change their Operator pick to adapt to what they learn during drone scouting.

Other free Demon Veil updates for all players include a rework for Goyo's gadget (his incendiary canister is no longer attached to a deployable shield), universal 1x sights (all models available on all compatible guns), new player protections (linked phone number required to play Ranked playlist), the arrival of Match Replay on consoles, and a new incentive program for reporting issues at R6fix.ubi.com. Furthermore, a new map called Emerald Plains will be arriving midway through the season.

To keep up with the latest, bookmark our Rainbow Six Siege news hub.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 173 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
Net income 2022 187 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 260 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 979 M 5 470 M 5 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,42 €
Average target price 60,74 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-6.15%5 470
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.80%2 072 434
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.85%60 804
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-37.41%60 497
SEA LIMITED-60.76%49 327
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.29%42 711