Ubisoft Entertainment : September 15, 2020 - Disclosure of trading in own shares - Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares 148.52 KB

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement/extension)

Paris, September 15, 2020 - As part of the pre-paidforward agreement entered into on March 20, 20181 with CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK relating to 4,545,454 UBISOFT treasury shares, to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2021) or by anticipation, in whole or in part, at UBISOFT's2 initiative (the "Contract"), the Company has:

on the one hand, decided on September 8, 2020, to settle by anticipation the Contract for an amount of 1,100,000 U BISOFT treasury shares, the delivery of which took place (in pure registered form) on September 15, 2020 with C ACEIS C ORPORATE T RUST , as part of the buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of U BISOFT E NTERTAINMENT SA on July 2, 2020.

The shares delivered are intended to be used to cover employee stock ownership plans, in particular in connection with the 2020 employee stock ownership plan (sale of shares reserved for members of Group savings schemes) 3 .

Issuer corporate Issuer identification Settlement Purchase/Sale Options/Futures name code Ubisoft Entertainment Partial early settlement of the pre-paid 969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05 September 8, 2020 Purchase forward agreement by delivery of the SA shares Financial Number of shares instrument Delivery Market Purpose of the purchases identification code 1,100,000 FR0000054470 September 15, 2020 Over the counter Employee stock ownership coverage

on the other hand, signed on September 15, 2020, an amendment to the Contract extending the expiration date originally set at March 22, 2021 by three years, i.e. until March 22, 2024, for the 3,445,454 U BISOFT treasury shares that have not been settled by anticipation.

These operations have no impact on the number of shares comprising the share capital, and therefore no impact in terms of dilution, and no impact on the Company's net cash position.

1 Cf. "Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft's share capital" (March 20, 2018) and "Disclosure of trading in own shares" (March 29, 2018)