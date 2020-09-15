Ubisoft Entertainment : September 15, 2020 - Disclosure of trading in own shares - Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares 148.52 KB

Log in
09/15/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement/extension)

Paris, September 15, 2020 - As part of the pre-paidforward agreement entered into on March 20, 20181 with CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK relating to 4,545,454 UBISOFT treasury shares, to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2021) or by anticipation, in whole or in part, at UBISOFT's2 initiative (the "Contract"), the Company has:

  • on the one hand, decided on September 8, 2020, to settle by anticipation the Contract for an amount of 1,100,000 UBISOFT treasury shares, the delivery of which took place (in pure registered form) on September 15, 2020 with CACEIS CORPORATE TRUST, as part of the buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA on July 2, 2020.
    The shares delivered are intended to be used to cover employee stock ownership plans, in particular in connection with the 2020 employee stock ownership plan (sale of shares reserved for members of Group savings schemes)3.

Issuer corporate

Issuer identification

Settlement

Purchase/Sale

Options/Futures

name

code

Ubisoft Entertainment

Partial early settlement of the pre-paid

969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05

September 8, 2020

Purchase

forward agreement by delivery of the

SA

shares

Financial

Number of shares

instrument

Delivery

Market

Purpose of the purchases

identification code

1,100,000

FR0000054470

September 15, 2020

Over the counter

Employee stock ownership coverage

  • on the other hand, signed on September 15, 2020, an amendment to the Contract extending the expiration date originally set at March 22, 2021 by three years, i.e. until March 22, 2024, for the 3,445,454 UBISOFT treasury shares that have not been settled by anticipation.

These operations have no impact on the number of shares comprising the share capital, and therefore no impact in terms of dilution, and no impact on the Company's net cash position.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

Michael Burk

SVP Investor Relations

Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

+ 33 1 48 18 24 03

Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Michael.burk@ubisoft.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

1 Cf. "Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft's share capital" (March 20, 2018) and "Disclosure of trading in own shares" (March 29, 2018)

  1. The Company UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA EURONEXT PARIS: UBI - ISIN code FR0000054470) (the "Company")
  2. Cf. Ubisoft "Employee shareholding program" (May 26, 2020)

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor®, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

