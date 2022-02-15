Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ubisoft Entertainment
  News
  Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Store's First In-Game Currency Sale Starts February 15

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
Bring your in-game content to the next level with the Ubisoft Store's first Virtual Currency Sale, where you can buy bundles of credits at discounts up to 75% off. Participating games include Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs: Legion, and The Division 2. These in-game currencies can help you unlock new weapons and vehicles, as well as your favorite skins to help build a customizable gameplay experience. Each title has multiple bundle options available, ranging from 30-75% off. The sale will run from February 15 at 2:00AM PT to February 21 at 2:00AM PT.

If you're interested in one of these credit bundles but don't yet have the game, we've got good news: the Ubisoft Store is also offering discounts on the standard edition of those titles. Watch Dogs: Legion is 67% off, The Division 2 is 70% off, Far Cry New Dawn is 75% off, and Far Cry 5 and Ghost Recon Wildlands are each 80% off.

SHOP NOW

Valid on select titles. Offer ends February 21, 2022.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 220 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
Net income 2022 195 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 255 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 214 M 7 024 M 7 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 754
Free-Float -
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,44 €
Average target price 60,47 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT17.11%7 024
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.29%2 211 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.01%81 179
SEA LIMITED-42.26%72 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.01%60 102
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 258