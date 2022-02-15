Ubisoft Entertainment : Store's First In-Game Currency Sale Starts February 15

Bring your in-game content to the next level with the Ubisoft Store's first Virtual Currency Sale, where you can buy bundles of credits at discounts up to 75% off. Participating games include Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs: Legion, and The Division 2. These in-game currencies can help you unlock new weapons and vehicles, as well as your favorite skins to help build a customizable gameplay experience. Each title has multiple bundle options available, ranging from 30-75% off. The sale will run from February 15 at 2:00AM PT to February 21 at 2:00AM PT.

If you're interested in one of these credit bundles but don't yet have the game, we've got good news: the Ubisoft Store is also offering discounts on the standard edition of those titles. Watch Dogs: Legion is 67% off, The Division 2 is 70% off, Far Cry New Dawn is 75% off, and Far Cry 5 and Ghost Recon Wildlands are each 80% off.

Valid on select titles. Offer ends February 21, 2022.