UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : The gaming industry showed in anticyclical face

Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publishing of video games (83%); - edition and production of video games (17%). Net sales by source of income are divided between sales of online video games (80.6%), video game boxes (15%), services (4.3%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (0.1%).

Sector Software