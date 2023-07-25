  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Ubisoft Entertainment
  4. News
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment : The gaming industry showed in anticyclical face
Security UBI

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

Equities UBI FR0000054470

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:06:53 2023-07-25 am EDT Intraday chart for Ubisoft Entertainment 5-day change 1st Jan Change
29.62 EUR -2.85% +10.60% +12.15%
Jul. 20 Ubisoft Q1 net bookings drop on lack of new games releases RE
Jul. 20 Transcript : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 20, 2023 CI

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : The gaming industry showed in anticyclical face

Today at 10:42 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Q1 net bookings drop on lack of new games releases RE
Transcript : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 20, 2023 CI
Ubisoft Announces Board Resignations CI
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Launches New Employee Shareholding Operation CI
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Ubisoft is rebooting... please wait Alphavalue
Transcript : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023 CI
Ubisoft posts record operating loss in year to March but sticks to FY guidance RE
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Microsoft's Xbox Adds Ubisoft+ Multi Access to Consoles MT
Amazon.com Prices Luna Cloud Gaming Service Monthly Subscriptions MT
European Midday Briefing: Mood Cautious Ahead of U.S. Data; Economic Outlook Worries DJ
France's Ubisoft to Shutter Certain Sales Offices in Europe Amid Challenging Environment MT
Global markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lululemon... ZB
European stocks rally pauses ahead of Fed outcome RE
US Futures Slip, European Stocks Mostly Down as Fed Decision Looms DJ
Ubisoft Entertainment SA(ENXTPA:UBI) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Communication Services (Sector ) CI
Ubisoft Entertainment SA(ENXTPA:UBI) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Ubisoft Entertainment SA(ENXTPA:UBI) dropped from S&P Global 1200 CI
Ubisoft Entertainment SA(ENXTPA:UBI) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
European Midday Briefing: Mood Hit By Shift in Fed Rate Expectations DJ
US Futures, European Stocks Slip Amid Fading Rate-Cut Hopes DJ
Transcript : Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Feb 16, 2023 CI
Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft reports Q3 net bookings in line with forecast RE
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2023 CI
Guillemot Brothers to Take Full Economic Ownership of Ubisoft Stake MT

Chart Ubisoft Entertainment

Chart Ubisoft Entertainment
More charts

Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - publishing of video games (83%); - edition and production of video games (17%). Net sales by source of income are divided between sales of online video games (80.6%), video game boxes (15%), services (4.3%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (0.1%).
Sector
Software
Calendar
2023-09-26 - Annual General Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
30.49EUR
Average target price
30.17EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.06%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Chart Analysis Ubisoft Entertainment
+11.66% 4 177 M $
BRAZE, INC.
Chart Analysis Braze, Inc.
+60.08% 4 229 M $
SIMCORP A/S
Chart Analysis SimCorp A/S
+51.61% 4 240 M $
SENTINELONE, INC.
Chart Analysis SentinelOne, Inc.
+1.78% 4 264 M $
AURORA INNOVATION, INC.
Chart Analysis Aurora Innovation, Inc.
+139.67% 4 369 M $
C3.AI, INC.
Chart Analysis C3.ai, Inc.
+246.74% 4 413 M $
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
Chart Analysis Sportradar Group AG
+50.60% 4 458 M $
BLACKBAUD, INC.
Chart Analysis Blackbaud, Inc.
+25.74% 3 885 M $
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
+2.17% 3 815 M $
QI AN XIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc.
-26.09% 4 614 M $
Other Software
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer