Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Far Cry 6 – Play as Legendary Villains With the Season Pass

06/12/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vaas Montenegro. Pagan Min. Joseph Seed. These three villains built a reign of terror across Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, but in the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, you'll be the one taking the reins. In each of the three DLC Episodes included in the Season Pass, you'll play as one of these major antagonists as you delve inside their minds to uncover their backstories, encounter familiar faces, and find out what it's like to become the villain.

Set in twisted worlds inside the minds of each character that feature locations from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, each DLC will see you getting stronger the longer you survive by unlocking perks and finding new weapons. Each time you die, you'll start over from scratch and use the knowledge you've gained to push further into the villain's psyche. Each villain is played by their original voice actor, making playing as Vaas (Michael Mando), Pagan Min (Troy Baker), and Joseph Seed (Greg Bryk) all the more memorable.

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass also includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon*, which will take you back to the grim cyber-future of 2007 to play as Sergeant Rex 'Power' Colt. He's an all-American action hero hell-bent on destroying an army of killer cyborgs while dishing out gritty one-liners and tangling with massive lizards that shoot lasers from their eyes. You'll even be able to bring Colt's signature cyber-style back to the island of Yara with an array of Blood Dragon-themed items for Far Cry 6, including weapons, a vehicle, and a robo-canine Fang for Hire named K-9000.

Far Cry 6 is launching on October 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and is included in a Ubisoft+ subscription**.

* Console versions will include Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Classic Edition, while PC versions will include Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.
** $14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. The Gold and Ultimate Editions will be available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription. More information at ubisoft-plus.com.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 20:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
05:05pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward at E3 2021 Recap
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : New Werewolves Within and Mythic Quest Trailers Bring H..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Far Cry 6 – Play as Legendary Villains With the S..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Road Ahead Unveiled, Second..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Lands on the Nintendo Sw..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Just Dance 2022 Brings New Tracks to Level Up Your Danc..
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Riders Republic Launches on September 2, Register Now f..
PU
03:39pWATCH DOGS : Legion – Bloodline Trailer Reveals Aiden And Wrench's DLC Sto..
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward - The Crew 2 – June 2021
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Rocksmith™+ Offers More Guitar Music Learning Tha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 275 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
Net income 2021 210 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 307 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 257 M 8 779 M 8 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 75,06 €
Last Close Price 59,44 €
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-24.61%8 779
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.66%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878