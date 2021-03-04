Ubisoft Entertainment : For Honor Year 5 Season 1 Asunder Arrives March 11

A new season of For Honor is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: More battles between the factions, specifically within the Chimera Alliance and the Order of Horkos covenants, but also new content to celebrate. Kicking off on March 11, Year 5 Season 1 begins with a limited-time in-game event called the Horkos Masquerade that features a new 4v4 game mode called the Carousel of Horkos. A special 30-tier event pass will be available for all players for the duration of the event.

A host of other additions and updates are coming this season, as well. The Warden will receive an update, new armor variations and weapons will drop throughout the season, and a Battle Pass - along with a Battle Bundle containing a new paired emote, weapons, executions, effects, and more - will be available. And more in-game events are planned.

For Honor is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Ubisoft+, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. For more details, be sure to check our previous coverage.