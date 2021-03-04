Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : For Honor Year 5 Season 1 Asunder Arrives March 11

03/04/2021 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new season of For Honor is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: More battles between the factions, specifically within the Chimera Alliance and the Order of Horkos covenants, but also new content to celebrate. Kicking off on March 11, Year 5 Season 1 begins with a limited-time in-game event called the Horkos Masquerade that features a new 4v4 game mode called the Carousel of Horkos. A special 30-tier event pass will be available for all players for the duration of the event.

A host of other additions and updates are coming this season, as well. The Warden will receive an update, new armor variations and weapons will drop throughout the season, and a Battle Pass - along with a Battle Bundle containing a new paired emote, weapons, executions, effects, and more - will be available. And more in-game events are planned.

For Honor is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Ubisoft+, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. For more details, be sure to check our previous coverage.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
12:19pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : How Next-Gen Audio Improvements in Snowdrop Could Mean ..
PU
12:19pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : For Honor Year 5 Season 1 Asunder Arrives March 11
PU
03/03UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : reports third-quarter 2020-21 Sales
PU
02/26UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : ‘Werewolves Within' North American Rights Acquire..
PU
02/25UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : The Division Movie Coming To Netflix
PU
02/22WATCH DOGS : Legion Online Mode Unleashes a New Co-Op-Fueled DedSec on London
PU
02/21UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Rainbow Six Siege - Crimson Heist Operator and Map Guid..
PU
02/19UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : ‘Mythic Quest' Returns To Apple TV+ For Season 2 ..
PU
02/18UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : For Honor Year 5 Kicks Off March 11 with Year of the Co..
PU
02/16UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Bio Jade Adam Granger Appointed As New VP of Ubisoft Ed..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 267 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
Net income 2021 223 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 391 M 10 132 M 10 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 84,00 €
Last Close Price 68,10 €
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-13.62%10 132
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-13.30%19 748
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.79%17 087
HASBRO, INC.1.87%12 778
MATTEL16.56%7 082
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-10.27%4 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ